The Denver Nuggets were expected to make some major changes during the 2026 NBA offseason. They went in with the mentality that anybody outside of Nikola Jokic could get moved.

Yes, that even includes the star sharpshooter, Jamal Murray.

When it comes to Murray, he’s one of the more underappreciated stars in the game.

The Nuggets certainly won’t move Murray just for the sake of making changes, but Bleacher Report’s Zach Buckley still buys into the Nuggets guard’s status as a top NBA trade candidate.

Denver Nuggets Get Trade Ranking For NBA Star Jamal Murray

The 2026 NBA offseason has been flooded with blockbuster deals.

After Wednesday’s Sixers-Celtics swap, which included Paul George and Jaylen Brown, Bleacher Report ranked the top 10 NBA trade targets.

Murray was listed at No. 2.

“The Nuggets have long leaned on their Jokić-Murray two-man magic, to the point it’s hard to picture their identity without it,” Buckley wrote.

“And yet, if they feel like they’ve fallen a half-step (or more) behind the cream of the Western Conference crop, their lack of trade chips might necessitate a Murray move to truly shake things up. Denver would have to bring back something substantial in return, but that should be doable.”

Jamal Murray’s NBA Career

Since 2016, Murray has been a key player for the Nuggets.

After serving as a top reserve during his rookie season, Murray turned into a full-time starter by year two.

Since then, Murray has been an All-Star-caliber player, despite only earning that honor once in his nine-year career.

Fortunately for the trade case, Murray just landed All-Star honors in 2025-2026. His value should be at its highest.

Last season, Murray shot 48.3% from the field and 43.5% from three, to average 25.4 points. He also averaged 7.1 assists and 4.4 rebounds.

Should The Nuggets Trade Jamal Murray?

Denver isn’t and shouldn’t feel pressure to trade Murray away as soon as possible.

The duo of Jokic and Murray has been proven winners. However, if there is a sense that the fit is growing stale, then now is the time to make a move.

The Nuggets are coming off a disappointing 2026 playoff run, which included a first-round loss against the underdogs.

So far, the Nuggets have had a quiet offseason.

They are prioritizing the return of Peyton Watson, which could be slowing down their roster-building at the start of free agency.

The Nuggets added a player in Marvin Bagley, but lost a key reserve in Tim Hardaway Jr., who is set to join the Miami Heat.

It’s still early, but the first wave of action hasn’t suggested the Nuggets are in a better spot than before. They’ll need to shake things up soon.