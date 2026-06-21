In the coming days, the NBA could see a lot of action in the trade market as the 2026 NBA Draft is set to begin in June 23. The Denver Nuggets‘ first-rounder just might end up in another team’s hands.

But it’s not just the first-round pick the Nuggets are thinking about moving. Several players have been placed on the hypothetical trade block for the Nuggets, and an NBA insider tossed out another name on June 21.

According to HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto, Zeke Nnaji is a name to keep an eye on. The Nuggets have “signaled a willingness” to talk about trades, including Nnaji and the No. 26 pick in the upcoming draft.

Denver Nuggets Trade Rumors Get Strong Reactions From NBA Fans

After the latest Nuggets rumor hit the net, Denver fans took to Reddit to express their thoughts. Here’s a look at some of the reactions to get an idea of how the fan base feels about the potential move:

Igotzquestions also had sarcasm: Thank god we have so much draft capital to fill holes on the team.

Open-Original-U senses a long-term issue: If this happens, this will be 5 of 6 first round picks in the Jokic era traded in salary dumps. Not adding talent. Getting rid of bad contracts. Generational ineptitude.

MostSmartNuggetsFan is very frustrated: So [expletive] stupid. $8m for two years is not worth giving up a frp.

Potential-Local7262 is worried about an improvement elsewhere: He’s going to start shooting 45% from 3s on another team and be a rotation piece on a finals team, isn’t he :P.

53LVM0RD believes the Nuggets are taking the wrong direction: Instead of going all in, risking, making some needed changes, they are wasting picks to undo bad contract offers.

DylandDeadlyTwo believes the Nuggets will be in the same position next year: Next year they’ll have to trade a FRP and Braun.

AnoArugula calls out the GM: Giving up your one frp to get off 16mil over 2 years would be dumber than the vast majority of booth’s moves, even completely ignoring what you think about Zeke as a player.

It’s quite obvious that many Nuggets fans are frustrated with the idea of Denver moving off Nnaji’s contract, and potentially spending a pick to get it done.

In addition to the front-court player, the Nuggets are expected to shop some other players as well. Cam Johnson and Christian Braun are the two popular picks.

The former was acquired via trade last offseason. The latter inked a significant five-year, $125 million contract. Some buyer’s remorse might be involved as the Nuggets look to retain Peyton Watson.

Zeke Nnaji’s Nuggets Run

The Nuggets added Nnaji in 2020. He was a first-round pick out of Arizona, selected 22nd overall.

Over six seasons with the Nuggets, Nnaji averaged 4.1 points and 2.3 rebounds. He shoots 50.3% from the field and 34.5% from three.

The Nuggets have Nnaji on a $32.0 million deal, which started in 2024. After he makes $7.4 million in 2026-2027, Nnaji will have a player option for $7.4 million in 2027-2028.