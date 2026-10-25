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Nuggets Rookie Trevon Brazile Credits NBA Champion Teammate For Confidence

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INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 14: Trevon Brazile #7 of the Denver Nuggets waits for the next play during the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Clippers of a preseason game at Intuit Dome on October 14, 2026 in Inglewood, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Melina Pizano/Getty Images)

The Denver Nuggets have a gem of a rookie in 23-year-old Trevon Brazile, who immediately made his presence felt in the team’s home opener. 

Brazile scored 17 points and grabbed 9 rebounds in 28 minutes of play during the Nuggets’ 141–135 regular-season overtime win against the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday night. It was also the Nuggets’ first win this season. 

Before carving out a role with the stacked Nuggets lineup, Brazile, the 35th pick of the 2026 NBA Draft, got inspiration and motivation from veteran NBA champion Aaron Gordon

According to Brazile, Gordon gave him constant pep talks before the season, which allowed him to build belief and confidence ahead of the regular season. 

“A.G. did a good job of giving me a feel for how it’s going to be this season, the work it takes and how hard it is,” Brazile said on media day

Trevon Brazile Is Now A Valuable Part of the Denver Nuggets Rotation

New Orleans Pelicans v Denver Nuggets
GettyDENVER, COLORADO – OCTOBER 24: Bennedict Mathurin #24 of the New Orleans Pelicans drives against Trevon Brazile #7 of the Denver Nuggets during the first quarter at Ball Arena on October 24, 2026 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

It worked, as Brazile already earned valuable minutes for the Nuggets off the bench, even playing alongside the starters down the stretch against the Pelicans. 

He shot 6-of-11 from the field, showcasing his expanded offensive game by draining three 3-pointers on seven attempts and finishing a spectacular And-1 alley-oop dunk off a lob from three-time MVP Nikola Jokic.

Before the start of the season, Brazile widely praised his intense work ethic, defensive spacing, and rim protection, noting that his stellar performance outworking everyone on the floor cements his position as a permanent fixture in the rotation

He was initially selected by the San Antonio Spurs on draft night before he was traded to the Nuggets in exchange for Tarris Reed Jr. and two second-round picks. 

He played college basketball for the Missouri Tigers and the Arkansas Razorbacks. He signed a 4-year, $9.3 million rookie contract with Denver.

Brazile possesses a rare and coveted combination of elite positional size, length, and explosive vertical athleticism for a modern NBA forward. He carries a lean 225-pound frame anchored by a massive 7’3.75” wingspan and a 9’1” standing reach.

Nuggets Head Coach Believes The Team Should Not Be Afraid To Field Bench Players

Denver Nuggets Media Day
GettyDENVER, CO – SEPTEMBER 28: Trevon Brazile #7 of the Denver Nuggets Fields questions during media day at Ball Arena on September 28, 2026 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

Nuggets head coach David Adelman thinks the team should not feel afraid to field bench players, including rookie Trevon Brazile. 

“I think we’re still looking at whether we’re playing a nine-man or 10-man rotation. Like I said, there’s also kind of a fake 11-man rotation, where if the first half doesn’t work out, you ask yourself, “Why don’t we change it up and play someone else in the third quarter?” Give them a small amount of minutes and rotate them in. I think that’s where we’re at,” he said

For Adelman, Brazile is a standout already.

“TB has obviously been a highlight. He’s played really well. He has also played the most minutes alongside the best players. But I think Bryce has shown signs, and Cam Whitmore has shown signs, too. You can’t be scared to throw those guys out there as we’re looking for a rotation. It was really good to see Spencer Jones back today. You forget what he brings. But now that Spence is back, who fits best next to him in the second unit? Do you play bigger or smaller? How do you complement Tyus Jones? Those are the kinds of things we’re considering. So we’re going through the paces right now.”

Rob Andrew Lo Rob Andrew Lo is a writer at Heavy Sports and is covering the NBA. He has covered local, collegiate, professional and international sports in various sites. He was the sports editor of The Varsitarian, the official student publication of University of Santo Tomas, and a sports, entertainment, and lifestyle writer for Rappler. A Journalism graduate from the University of Santo Tomas, he has built his voice across both collegiate and international platforms, previously contributing NBA coverage to Fansided and Sportskeeda. More about Rob Andrew Lo

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Nuggets Rookie Trevon Brazile Credits NBA Champion Teammate For Confidence

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