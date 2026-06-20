The Denver Nuggets could be bracing for big changes in 2026-2027. After falling flat in round one of the 2026 NBA Playoffs, the team is considering all options outside of Nikola Jokic in the trade market.

Two names commonly highlighted for the Nuggets are Cam Johnson and Christian Braun.

Jared Koch of Nuggets On SI recently kicked around the idea of a Nuggets-Mavericks deal, which would be centered around Braun on Denver’s side.

In this case, the Nuggets would end up with the five-time NBA champion, Klay Thompson.

Denver Nuggets Turn Christian Braun Into 5-Time NBA All-Star In Mock Trade

The Nuggets would part ways with Braun, Zeke Nnaji, and a 2026 first-round pick, which is No. 26 overall.

The Mavericks would send Klay Thompson, Caleb Martin, and a 2026 second-round pick, which is No. 48 overall.

“The real prize in this deal probably isn’t Klay Thompson, even if he might be a future Hall of Famer once he decides to call it a career,” Koch explained. “The incentive for the Nuggets lies within the financial flexibility such a move creates.”

Christian Braun’s Contract

The Nuggets signed Braun to a five-year, $125 million deal, which begins in 2026-2027 with a $21.5 million salary. By the 2030-2031 season, Braun will make $28.4 million.

It’s easy to assume why the Nuggets no longer want to hold that deal. After Braun produced averages of 15.4 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 2.6 assists per game in 2024-2025, the veteran guard appeared in 44 games in 2025-2026, producing 12.0 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 2.7 assists.

A down season at 24-years-old doesn’t mean that’s the reality moving forward, but the Nuggets could use an opportunity to move off the deal, as they look to pay Peyton Watson his expected new extension.

Klay Thompson’s NBA Career

Since 2011, Thompson has been one of the most recognizable shooters in the NBA.

Sharing the court with Steph Curry for over a decade, Thompson is the other Splash Brother. Over 11 years with the Warriors, Thompson averaged 19.6 points while shooting 41.3% from three. He was voted an All-Star five times.

Thompson was also All-NBA twice and was a part of four NBA title runs with the Warriors.

The Warriors lost Thompson in free agency to the Dallas Mavericks. The Mavs signed the sharpshooter to a three-year, $50 million deal.

In 141 games with the Mavs, Thompson has averaged 12.9 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 1.7 assists. He is shooting 38.7% from three, while taking 7.7 shots from deep per game.

Financially, the deal is favorable. Thompson will play on an expiring $17.4 million salary in 2026-2027. Martin is on a $10.0 million deal, with a $9.3 million player option for 2027-2028.

It’s a short-term play, but the Nuggets would get off a deal that is widely regarded as an overpay at this time.