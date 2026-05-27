Nuggets Urged to Consider Lakers Free Agent as Nikola Jokic’s Backup

The Denver Nuggets have a decision to make on Jonas Valanciunas this offseason. The veteran center is entering the final year of his deal, and it’s non-guaranteed before July 8.

For the time being, plenty of signs are pointing to the Nuggets possibly moving on one way or another. The more Valanciunas discusses the situation, the clearer it becomes that he’s more than willing to take a job overseas.

With that in mind, the Nuggets are likely looking at other bigs to pursue in July. Logan Struck of Sports Illustrated laid out a few “under-the-radar” candidates for the Nuggets this summer. The Los Angeles Lakers center Jaxson Hayes received a case.

Does Jaxson Hayes Make Sense For The Nuggets?

“Hayes would be able to come off the bench to relieve Jokic, but he could also play alongside the three-time MVP,” Struck wrote.

“Hayes would be good to have defensively alongside Jokic, and the best passing center in league history would likely get the best out of Hayes offensively.”

A center that could play a switchable role is obviously ideal, especially when Jokic is versatile enough to share the floor with anybody.

But if Valanciunas is indeed on his way out, the Nuggets will need to find a primary backup for the multi-time MVP.

Hayes just wrapped up his third year with the Lakers. In 66 games, Hayes posted averages of 7.5 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 0.8 blocks in 18.3 minutes off the bench. He isn’t a stretch–but Hayes is efficient by making 75.6% of his field goals.

In 2025-2026, Hayes made made $3.4 million with the Lakers.

Will The Lakers Attempt To Bring Hayes Back?

When it comes to the Lakers, it’s Luka Doncic’s world.

If Luka is as close with Hayes as it seems, you can bet the Lakers are going to do what they can to get the veteran center back in the purple and gold.

As for Hayes, he made his thoughts on free agency clear:

“Yeah, of course [I want to be back], I love this group of guys, I love this staff, I love this organization as a whole,” Hayes told reporters after the Lakers’ playoff run ended.. “I grew up watching Kobe, and I just love to be a Laker. I wear Kobes every day. I’d love to stay here, obviously. I hope so.”

It seems the Lakers are a good bet to retain Hayes. In the event they don’t, he should be a name to watch for the Nuggets.