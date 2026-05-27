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Nuggets Urged to Consider Lakers Free Agent as Nikola Jokic’s Backup

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Nikola Jokic
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Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets is an eight-time NBA All-Star.

The Denver Nuggets have a decision to make on Jonas Valanciunas this offseason. The veteran center is entering the final year of his deal, and it’s non-guaranteed before July 8.

For the time being, plenty of signs are pointing to the Nuggets possibly moving on one way or another. The more Valanciunas discusses the situation, the clearer it becomes that he’s more than willing to take a job overseas.

With that in mind, the Nuggets are likely looking at other bigs to pursue in July. Logan Struck of Sports Illustrated laid out a few “under-the-radar” candidates for the Nuggets this summer. The Los Angeles Lakers center Jaxson Hayes received a case.

Does Jaxson Hayes Make Sense For The Nuggets?

Jaxson Hayes, LeBron James, Lakers

GettyLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 23: Jaxson Hayes #11 of the Los Angeles Lakers celebrates a play with LeBron James #23 during a 117-96 Lakers win over the Boston Celtics at Crypto.com Arena on January 23, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

“Hayes would be able to come off the bench to relieve Jokic, but he could also play alongside the three-time MVP,” Struck wrote.

“Hayes would be good to have defensively alongside Jokic, and the best passing center in league history would likely get the best out of Hayes offensively.”

A center that could play a switchable role is obviously ideal, especially when Jokic is versatile enough to share the floor with anybody.

But if Valanciunas is indeed on his way out, the Nuggets will need to find a primary backup for the multi-time MVP.

Hayes just wrapped up his third year with the Lakers. In 66 games, Hayes posted averages of 7.5 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 0.8 blocks in 18.3 minutes off the bench. He isn’t a stretch–but Hayes is efficient by making 75.6% of his field goals.

In 2025-2026, Hayes made made $3.4 million with the Lakers.

Will The Lakers Attempt To Bring Hayes Back?

GettyMIAMI, FLORIDA – MARCH 19: Jaxson Hayes #11 reacts after Luka Doncic #77 of the Los Angeles Lakers draws a foul against the Miami Heat during the first quarter at Kaseya Center on March 19, 2026 in Miami, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Rich Storry/Getty Images)

When it comes to the Lakers, it’s Luka Doncic’s world.

If Luka is as close with Hayes as it seems, you can bet the Lakers are going to do what they can to get the veteran center back in the purple and gold.

As for Hayes, he made his thoughts on free agency clear:

“Yeah, of course [I want to be back], I love this group of guys, I love this staff, I love this organization as a whole,” Hayes told reporters after the Lakers’ playoff run ended.. “I grew up watching Kobe, and I just love to be a Laker. I wear Kobes every day. I’d love to stay here, obviously. I hope so.”

It seems the Lakers are a good bet to retain Hayes. In the event they don’t, he should be a name to watch for the Nuggets.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

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