Nuggets Urged to Take Special Approach With 12-Year NBA Vet

For the second offseason in a row, Tim Hardaway Jr. is going to hit the free agency market. After a strong season with the Denver Nuggets, the sharpshooter could demand some competitive offers.

Should the Nuggets attempt to bring Hardaway back?

Logan Struck of Sports Illustrated suggested the Nuggets should make their decision based on the market that Hardaway generates.

Let the veteran sharpshooter walk, but if possible, get him back to Colorado on a minimum deal at this stage of his career.

“Tim Hardaway Jr. was another surprisingly impactful player in Denver this season, ultimately becoming a finalist for the Sixth Man of the Year award and finishing third in voting,” Struck wrote.

“While Hardaway Jr. shined with 17 games of 20 or more points, he also finished the season with 23 games of fewer than ten points. If Hardaway Jr. is willing to come back to Denver on another veteran minimum contract, it could be worth it for the Nuggets. However, at any other price, the Nuggets should easily be able to replace his production.”

The Right Approach?

The Nuggets already made their plan for the summer clear: improve the roster around the untouchable Nikola Jokic. And if that means parting ways with anybody from the second-best player on the team to the 15th guy on the roster, then so be it.

Hardaway had a special season while making just $2.2 million. The Nuggets should surely bring him back for the right price, but there’s no need to overpay for the 34-year-old if his market drives the price up.

Money is tight in Denver, and the Nuggets are in a situation where they have to pay a big contract to the younger Peyton Watson. It might be extension time for Nikola Jokic as well.

Hardaway finished third in the Sixth Man of the Year race after playing in 80 games for the Nuggets. He shot 40.7% from three and produced 13.5 points per game.

There’s no guarantee that Hardaway will get a second season with the Nuggets, but he’s certainly a name to keep an eye on.