There’s only one player off the table for the Denver Nuggets heading into the 2026-2027 NBA season. Outside of Nikola Jokic, the Nuggets are expected to be open for business.

Following a disappointing first-round exit as the favorites against the Minnesota Timberwolves, the Nuggets have some important roster decisions to make.

As they look for notable upgrades in the offseason, Sports Illustrated’s Logan Struck encourages the Nuggets to target Boston Celtics’ Derrick White as a “buy-low” candidate.

Denver Nuggets Urged to Target Trade for Celtics’ $118 Million Star

“White would transform Denver’s defense, making him an obvious trade candidate,” Struck wrote, making the case for White to Denver.

“The Nuggets could likely get a deal done for White by giving up Aaron Gordon, which would build a new standout trio of him alongside Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic.”

During the 2026 NBA Playoffs, the Nuggets struggled on the offensive end. Minnesota’s defense had Jokic’s number for the first time, and the big man’s struggles spread throughout the team.

While Jamal Murray is a proven co-star alongside Jokic, he struggled to have an impact in the run as well, leaving the Nuggets in a world of trouble throughout the postseason.

Derrick White’s Run With The Celtics

After starting his career with five seasons on the San Antonio Spurs, Derrick White landed in Boston during the 2021-2022 season.

White was a major piece in Boston’s 2024 championship run. That year, White averaged 16.7 points while shooting 40.4% from three in the playoffs.

Since joining the Celtics five years ago, White has started 300 out of 334 games. He posted averages of 14.7 points (36.6% from three), 4.1 rebounds, and 47 assists.

A down playoff run, mixed with an expensive contract, caused White’s value to dip. He produced 11.1 points per game, while shooting just 32.1% from the field in seven games. The Celtics lost in round one to the Philadelphia 76ers.

Derrick White’s Contract

The financials are where the White situation gets tricky for Boston.

He’s a valuable player, but entering year two of a four-year, $118.04 million deal. White will make $30.34 million in 2026-2027, and could make up to $34.84 million in salary in 2029.

In this case, Aaron Gordon could help the Celtics boost their front court on both sides of the ball. However, they would be tied to Gordon over the same timeline. The Nuggets have Gordon under contract for three seasons, with the third year being a player option.

The veteran forward will make $31.9 million in salary in 2026–and could earn up to $37.09 million by opting in for 2028-2029.

The Celtics aren’t actively looking for White suitors at the moment, but if the playoff struggles get them to a place to consider cutting ties, it wouldn’t hurt Denver to try and see if he’s available for the right price.