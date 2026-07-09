Denver Nuggets Urged to Reunite With Russell Westbrook

The Denver Nuggets are one of the teams reportedly in pursuit of LeBron James.

However, Shams Charania of ESPN revealed on a recent episode of NBA Today that the Nuggets are out of contention for James’ signature.

The four-time NBA champion has narrowed down his options to five teams, including the Cleveland Cavaliers, Minnesota Timberwolves, Philadelphia 76ers, Golden State Warriors and Miami Heat.

Nuggets Urged to Reunite With Russell Westbrook

With the reports of the Denver Nuggets bowing out of the LeBron James sweepstakes, they have to focus on improving their depth for next season. They still need backcourt depth following the departure of Tim Hardaway Jr., who joined the Miami Heat.

NuggLove’s David Decker proposed a reunion between the Nuggets and Russell Westbrook. Decker argued that Westbrook is coming off an impressive season with the Sacramento Kings, especially for someone his age.

The Nuggets also needed a player with Westbrook’s fire against the Minnesota Timberwolves in last season’s playoffs.

“Tell Russ you want him in Denver, and put up with the volatility of his personality,” Decker wrote. “It’s probably needed. The Nuggets were too even-keeled last year, and they don’t have a coach who fires them up enough in David Adelman. They need a little more spice and fire, and it’s possible Westbrook would bring that back. “Not to mention, one of the key problems the Nuggets had last year was ball-handling, and that’s a specialty of Russ. The Nuggets need to replace bench scoring from Tim Hardaway Jr.’s departure, and Westbrook’s slashing and downhill game is still good enough for a backup position.”

Play

Westbrook averaged 15.2 points, 5.4 rebounds and 6.7 assists in 64 games for the Kings last season. But do the Nuggets have enough money to bring him back on a veteran’s minimum of around $3.88 million?

Following the release of Jonas Valanciunas, the Nuggets can sign Westbrook to a minimum deal. However, they would complicate their desire to bring back Spencer Jones and Peyton Watson.

The Nuggets will need to free up cap space via a trade to keep their two young players who had pivotal roles in their regular-season success.

Sacramento Kings GM on Re-Signing Russell Westbrook

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday to discuss the Sacramento Kings’ offseason moves and Summer League plans, general manager Scott Perry was asked if they are planning to bring back Russell Westbrook next season.

“Russ has always been a favorite of mine,” Perry said, via Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee. “You know that. Russell Westbrook probably outplayed a minimum contract, which is all we have right now, so that’s really all I have to say about him right now.”

At the age of 37, Westbrook appears to be on his way to playing on a different team next season. He’s currently ranked as the 10th best free agent available by HoopsHype.