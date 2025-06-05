‘Historic’ Contract Offer Made to Former MVP: Report

With the Denver Nuggets‘ season ended in the second round of the NBA Playoffs, they now face a critical offseason in shaping the future of their team. Included in that is the player option for former MVP Russell Westbrook.

However, prior to the beginning of the NBA offseason, Westbrook was reportedly offered a ‘historic’ contract from an overseas team that sees him as a valuable addition.

According to European basketball reporter Nemanja Zoric, EuroLeague’s Hapoel Tel Aviv is set to offer Westbrook a salary ‘that hasn’t been seen’ in European basketball. The team has been in contract with the former MVP, and will make a push to sign the 36 year old.

Could He Realistically Make the Move?

Hapoel Tel Aviv have a history of signing Americans making the jump to the European game. In their most recent championship-winning season, the roster featured multiple former NBA players like Patrick Beverley and Antonio Blakeney.

Former NBA stars in similar positions to Westbrook have also made the jump oversees in hopes to play out their final years before retirement. Notably, Westbrook’s former teammate Serge Ibaka, and former NBA champions Marc Gasol and Tony Parker all went to Europe to finish their careers.

As Westbrook looks to be at the tail end of his historic run in the NBA, Hapoel Tel Aviv look to capitalize on his name recognition and prestige as a former league MVP. Currently, details are not confirmed as to the amount of money he would be offered from the team. However, it could be expected that the contract would rival the $3.5 million he would be owed next season, if he chooses to opt in and stay in Denver.

Westbrook’s Performance This Season

In this latest season for Denver, Westbrook came off the bench in a majority of games. He averaging 13.3 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 6.1 assists in 75 regular season appearances. He had slight drop-off in stats during their postseason run, and was hit-or-miss for the Nuggets as they lost to his former Thunder team to seven games.

After multiple years coming off the bench, Westbrook once again chose to take a smaller role to sign with the 2023 NBA Champions. Though his performance wasn’t that of his previous peak, Westbrook remained a vocal leader both on and off the court for the Nuggets this season.

Shortly after Denver was eliminated from the 2025 NBA Playoffs, it was reported that Westbrook underwent surgery on his right hand. The procedure was meant to fix multiple ligament tears in his dribbling hand, but he is expected to make a full recovery.

Throughout Westbrook’s 17 year career in the NBA, he has been praised for his continuous effort and hustle. While he played a major part in Oklahoma City‘s success in the 2010s, the last few seasons have seen Westbrook jump around across the league.

He has been featured on five teams in the last six years, in roles ranging from prominent starter to backup point guard. Regardless of the function he has been asked to play, Westbrook remains one of the most high-energy and animated players in the league.

Westbrook has a player option to stay in Denver next season worth about $3.5 million. Regardless, Hapoel Tel Aviv will make a push to sign the nine-time All-Star as he enters the twilight of his career.