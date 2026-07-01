Western Conference Team With Generational Player Among LeBron James Free Agency Options

The LeBron James sweepstakes have been heating up since he announced his departure from the LA Lakers on Tuesday.

While the Golden State Warriors, his hometown team Cleveland Cavaliers, and the Miami Heat are leading the race to sign him, one Western Conference contender with a generational player on their roster could be in the mix

According to ESPN’s NBA insider Brian Windhorst, the Denver Nuggets, who are led by Nikola Jokic, are in the running to sign James as an “outlier team.”

“I have long thought, and I refused to bring it up because I just didn’t want the headache during the year of having to defend this,” Windhorst said in the Hoops Collective podcast. “But I have long believed that if there was an outlier team for LeBron James, if he was willing to take sort of some exception, it was Denver. If you noticed during this year, he was overly effusive with Jokic.”

James does not have as many connections in Denver as the other contending teams that would like to sign him.

However, if he plays with the Nuggets next season, James would play with Jokic, a three-time NBA MVP, who has been undefeated in their playoff matchups against the LeBron-led Lakers.

LeBron James Was Effusive With Nikola Jokic Last Season

James and Jokic share a deep mutual respect. During the Nuggets-Lakers game in January, LeBron walked over to the Nuggets bench to hug Jokic and have a quick chat.

LeBron later said he has the “utmost respect” for Jokić and called him one of the greatest players ever.

“I mean, for the greats of the game, for the greats of today, the greats of the past, the greats that come after. Jokic is one of the greatest players to ever play this game,” James said of his embrace with Jokic last January.

In that game, James also looked back on his battle with Jokic’s Serbia in the 2024 Paris Olympics, where Team USA won the gold medal. James called their semifinal clash against each other “one of the greatest games” he ever played in.

“I’ve played in a lot of great games. NBA Finals games. Olympic games. High school games. Regular season games. That ranks right up there as one of the greatest games I’ve ever played in. I’ll never forget that moment,” he said.

LeBron James’ Motivation To Sign With Next Team Revealed

NBA insider Shams Charania, who broke the news of James’ departure from the LA Lakers, revealed the motivating factor for LeBron in choosing his next team.

“I’m told this is a happiness-led decision for LeBron James,” Charania said on ESPN. “He feels like he needs to find his happiness. Wherever he lands in free agency, it will not be driven by money… teams expect the Warriors, Cavaliers, the Miami Heat to emerge as some of the suitors for LeBron James.”

James will be 42 years old and will play in his 24th season with his next team. He is now the most sought-after unrestricted free agent this season after rumors of his retirement after the Lakers lost in the second round against the OKC Thunder.