Insider Reveals When Nikola Jokic May Retire From The NBA

Nikola Jokic could be retiring from the NBA sooner than most people expect.

Denver Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic could retire from the NBA around 37 or 38 years old, once his next contract expires, according to ClutchPoints NBA insider Brett Siegel.

Jokic is expected to consider signing a massive five-year extension with the Nuggets, potentially worth around $360 million, rather than a shorter deal.

When Will Nikola Jokic Retire From The NBA?

A five-year extension signed next summer would keep him under contract through 2032, aligning with his age of 37 or 38.

“It’s going to be really interesting to see how this plays out because Jokic has made it very clear over the years, including last year and this offseason, that he wants to stay with Denver for his entire career. But his entire career may only be one more big contract,” Siegel said.

“We don’t necessarily see him playing into his 40s. We share this view with many people around the league: We think he’ll play out one more five-year contract and retire around 37 or 38. He turns 32 in February,” he added.

While rival teams continue to monitor his situation, Jokic has historically expressed a preference to finish his career with Denver. However, that could also mean salary cap hell for the Nuggets.

“That’s why we’re starting to hear some of these rumors. Does he actually want to be in Denver? Will the Nuggets give him the big money? I believe the supermax contract they can offer him will be worth around $380 million,” Siegel revealed.

“Denver is already in cap hell, essentially battling the second apron every offseason. Can they afford a $380 million contract? And from Jokic’s perspective, if they make the playoffs this year but lose in the first round again, will he start wondering whether he really wants to finish his career there? Are those concerns warranted? To some extent, yes, but they don’t tell the whole story. At the end of the day, Jokic has said he wants to stay in Denver, and I’m going to take him at his word.”

Jokic is still one of the league’s best players this season, averaging near triple-double numbers with 23.5 points, 10.8 rebounds, and a league-leading 9.0 assists per game.

Jokic recently put up 27 points, 11 rebounds, and 8 assists in a 123-118 win against the Memphis Grizzlies, and 25 points and 16 rebounds in a loss to the Houston Rockets.

While his playmaking and rebounding remain elite, his scoring efficiency (50% FG) and outside shooting (23.3% from three) are slightly down compared to his career standards (56% FG and 36% from 3 historically).

Nikola Jokic Gets Candid About Signing His Next Contract

During Nuggets media day, Nikola Jokic joked that he plans to sign his contract extension next summer “if they want me.”

When asked about his future and why he opted against signing an extension immediately, Jokic deadpanned.

“I’m going to sign the contract next summer… if they want me”.

Entering the final guaranteed year of his contract, the three-time MVP explained that waiting until next summer is simply a matter of “business,” and noted that he has already been in communication with the Nuggets’ front office and Josh Kroenke.