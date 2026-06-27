Soon, the NBA free agency market will open up, and teams will have a shot at making offers to the Denver Nuggets veteran, Peyton Watson.

While Watson can agree to any team’s offer, the Nuggets will have a shot to match and retain him for the future.

Considering Watson has been one of Denver’s better role players over the past couple of seasons, he is gaining interest from several teams.

Denver Nuggets Get Word On Lakers Threat To Add 4-Year NBA Veteran

While discussing the state of the restricted free agency market, The Stein Line’s Jake Fischer named the Los Angeles Lakers as one of three teams threatening to add Watson in free agency this summer.

In addition to the Lakers, Fischer mentioned the Chicago Bulls and the Los Angeles Clippers as potential suitors.

While the Nuggets have threats out there, the plan hasn’t changed. Denver wants to retain Watson, and they plan to “match any offer sheet,” according to Fischer. Unless the salary numbers go in the $30 million range, Denver is ready to cut a check.

Peyton Watson’s Nuggets Career

The Nuggets acquired Watson in a draft-night trade with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

After getting picked 30th overall out of UCLA, Watson was sent to the Nuggets, where he has played the past four seasons.

By year two, Watson has been a key contributor for the Nuggets, serving as a reserve. In 2025-2026, Watson started a career-high 40 games. In the 54 games he played, Watson averaged 14.6 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game.

The veteran guard made 49.1% of his shots from the field and hit on 41.1% of his threes.

The Nuggets’ financial situation is complicated, and they are expected to make some notable changes before the 2026-2027 season begins. Retaining Watson is a top order of business for Denver, but it’s not going to come easy.