12-Year NBA Vet Gets Bad Prediction Before Playing Single Game With Pistons

Soon, the Detroit Pistons will get a good look at their roster beyond just seeing new names on paper.

While the offseason additions haven’t had a chance to lace up with Cade Cunningham and the rest of the team just yet, there are several players listed as ones to keep an eye on as possible candidates to be moved later.

12-Year NBA Vet Gets Bad Prediction Before Playing A Single Game With Pistons

Cem Yolbulan of Detroit Jock City listed Gary Harris as a name that just might be on thin ice for Detroit, just months after Detroit acquired him via trade.

“Sure, the Pistons would like to get a look at Harris, as he is a capable veteran backup, but his path to playing time is going to be hard. The Pistons have an abundance of shooting guards,” he wrote.

“Unless he surprises everyone at camp, Harris may be the most likely Piston not to be on the roster on opening day.”

Gary Harris’ NBA Career

The 31-year-old guard is a former first-round selection, going No. 19 in the 2014 NBA Draft.

Harris started his career with the Denver Nuggets, where he played seven seasons. During his seventh season, Harris was moved to the Orlando Magic, where he stuck for four full seasons.

Last year, Harris played one year for the Milwaukee Bucks. He appeared in 48 games, seeing the court for 13.8 minutes per game. Harris shot 44.2% from the field and drained 41.2% of his threes, producing 2.7 points per game.

Experience will be important for a Pistons team that continues to look for ways to put together a championship-ready roster, but Harris is still a question mark there.

He has over 650 games played, but Harris has only been a part of four playoff runs–two with the Nuggets–two with the Magic. When he played with the Magic during the 2024 and 2025 playoffs, Harris averaged fewer than five points per game, while struggling with his shot.

Harris will get a chance to beat out some of the names mentioned above, but his role is surely unknown.