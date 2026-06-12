When the Detroit Pistons acquired Duncan Robinson on a three-year deal, the contract had a unique setup.

The Pistons paid Robinson in full for the 2025-2026 NBA season with a $16.8 million salary.

While Robinson is on pace to make another $15.9 million for the Pistons in 2026-2027, he’s only guaranteed $2.0 million at the moment. Detroit has until January 10 before the rest reaches a guarantee.

Would the Pistons waive Robinson in order to avoid reaching that guaranteed date? John Hollinger of The Athletic predicts that while the Pistons aren’t guaranteed to keep Robinson for themselves, he doesn’t believe they’ll cut ties with the veteran sharpshooter.

Detroit Pistons Have $15.9 Million Decision Looming

“I think it’s unlikely the Pistons would waive Robinson,” Hollinger wrote.

“If anything, they’d likely trade him first since his BORD$ valuation is $16.8 million, giving him surplus value on this deal.”

The Pistons added Robinson during the 2025 offseason, making him their most recognizable acquisition alongside Caris LeVert.

Clearly, it wasn’t enough for the Pistons, come playoff time.

Duncan Robinson’s Pistons Run

The veteran sharpshooter played and started in 77 games for Detroit. He shot 45.6% from the field and hit on 41.0% of his threes.

Robinson averaged 12.2 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 2.1 assists.

When the playoffs rolled around, Robinson attempted 6.9 threes per game. He averaged 45.6% from deep, scoring 11.8 points per game. He also came down with 2.4 rebounds per game and produced 2.3 assists.

While Robinson served his role well, it was apparent that the Pistons needed more scoring power alongside Cade Cunningham during the postseason.

Detroit squeezed past the Orlando Magic in round one of the 2026 NBA Playoffs, but they couldn’t overcome the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Should The Pistons Keep Robinson?

There is no sense in cutting ties with Robinson anytime soon. As Hollinger explained, if the Pistons want to move on, Robinson’s salary could be used in a deal.

But on the other hand, he was still useful in 2025-2026. The Pistons were the No. 1 team in the Eastern Conference for the majority of the season.

The chances of Detroit waiving Robinson are slim.