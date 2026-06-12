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Detroit Pistons Have $15.9 Million Decision Looming

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Detroit Pistons v Dallas Mavericks
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DALLAS, TEXAS - DECEMBER 18: Duncan Robinson #55 of the Detroit Pistons celebrates before a game against the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center on December 18, 2025 in Dallas, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Gunnar Word/Getty Images)

When the Detroit Pistons acquired Duncan Robinson on a three-year deal, the contract had a unique setup.

The Pistons paid Robinson in full for the 2025-2026 NBA season with a $16.8 million salary.

While Robinson is on pace to make another $15.9 million for the Pistons in 2026-2027, he’s only guaranteed $2.0 million at the moment. Detroit has until January 10 before the rest reaches a guarantee.

Would the Pistons waive Robinson in order to avoid reaching that guaranteed date? John Hollinger of The Athletic predicts that while the Pistons aren’t guaranteed to keep Robinson for themselves, he doesn’t believe they’ll cut ties with the veteran sharpshooter.

Detroit Pistons Have $15.9 Million Decision Looming

Detroit Pistons v Cleveland Cavaliers

GettyCLEVELAND, OHIO – MARCH 03: Duncan Robinson #55 of the Detroit Pistons reacts during the fourth quarter against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Arena on March 03, 2026 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Cavaliers defeated the Pistons 113-109. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

“I think it’s unlikely the Pistons would waive Robinson,” Hollinger wrote.

“If anything, they’d likely trade him first since his BORD$ valuation is $16.8 million, giving him surplus value on this deal.”

The Pistons added Robinson during the 2025 offseason, making him their most recognizable acquisition alongside Caris LeVert.

Clearly, it wasn’t enough for the Pistons, come playoff time.

Duncan Robinson’s Pistons Run

Detroit Pistons v Cleveland Cavaliers - Game Three

GettyCLEVELAND, OHIO – MAY 09: Duncan Robinson #55 of the Detroit Pistons warms up before a game against the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game Three of the Second Round of the NBA Eastern Conference Playoffs at Rocket Arena on May 09, 2026 in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

The veteran sharpshooter played and started in 77 games for Detroit. He shot 45.6% from the field and hit on 41.0% of his threes.

Robinson averaged 12.2 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 2.1 assists.

When the playoffs rolled around, Robinson attempted 6.9 threes per game. He averaged 45.6% from deep, scoring 11.8 points per game. He also came down with 2.4 rebounds per game and produced 2.3 assists.

While Robinson served his role well, it was apparent that the Pistons needed more scoring power alongside Cade Cunningham during the postseason.

Detroit squeezed past the Orlando Magic in round one of the 2026 NBA Playoffs, but they couldn’t overcome the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Should The Pistons Keep Robinson?

Detroit Pistons v Cleveland Cavaliers - Game Three

GettyCLEVELAND, OHIO – MAY 09: Duncan Robinson #55 of the Detroit Pistons high fives teammates after a play against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the third quarter in Game Three of the Second Round of the NBA Eastern Conference Playoffs at Rocket Arena on May 09, 2026 in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

There is no sense in cutting ties with Robinson anytime soon. As Hollinger explained, if the Pistons want to move on, Robinson’s salary could be used in a deal.

But on the other hand, he was still useful in 2025-2026. The Pistons were the No. 1 team in the Eastern Conference for the majority of the season.

The chances of Detroit waiving Robinson are slim.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

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