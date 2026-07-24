Detroit Pistons’ 24-Year-Old Free Agent Could Leave NBA

A Detroit Pistons NBA free agent was recently linked to a team outside of the United States.

The 24-year-old veteran guard Wendell Moore Jr. is “on the verge” of joining KK Partizan of the Serbian and EuroLeague, according to EuroHoops.net.

The club has two American players on the roster, including Jabari Parker and Lamar Stevens.

Wendell Moore Jr.’s NBA Journey

Moore was a household name coming out of Charlotte, North Carolina. He was regarded as a top 25 player in the country and ranked as a five-star recruit by ESPN.

He attended Duke from 2019-2022. During his third season at Duke, Moore appeared in 39 games. He shot 50.0% from the field and knocked down 41.3% of his threes to average 13.4 points. He also produced averages of 5.3 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game.

During the 2022 NBA Draft, Moore was selected 26th overall in round one. He was taken by the Dallas Mavericks, but was traded to the Minnesota Timberwolves, where he started his career.

After spending two seasons with the Wolves, Moore was sent to the Pistons in 2024. During his first season with the Pistons, Moore appeared in 20 games. He produced averages of 3.2 points, 1.2 assists, and 2.2 rebounds per game.

In February 2025, the Pistons waived Moore. He signed a two-way contract with the Charlotte Hornets a few weeks later. After closing out the 2024-2025 NBA season with the Hornets, Moore started the 2025-2026 run in the NBA G League with the Maine Celtics.

In November 2025, Moore signed a two-way contract with the Pistons. Throughout the 2025-2026 NBA season, Moore appeared in six games. He averaged 1.7 points and 1.0 rebounds per game, while shooting 57.1% from the field.

As Moore remains unsigned in the NBA, he appears to be seriously kicking around the idea of taking his talent overseas.