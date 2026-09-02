3-Year NBA Vet Gets Concerning Contract Timeline Prediction With Pistons

An offseason that didn’t exactly go the Detroit Pistons’ way will surely have an impact on the talented two-way star, Ausar Thompson.

Most around the NBA likely view Thompson as a lock to sign with the Pistons long-term. However, Thompson might be waiting until next summer to start talking about his big break in the NBA.

Ausar Thompson Predicted To Be Pushed Back

A recent rundown of NBA contract extension predictions put together by Bleacher Report’s Eric Pincus guessed that the Pistons will be waiting until next summer to start talking shop with Thompson.

“While he’s not nearly as effective a scorer as his brother—neither shoots the three-ball well—Ausar is the better defender, elite enough to earn All-NBA All-Defensive First Team honors,” Pincus wrote.

“Elite offensive players tend to earn more than those who thrive on defense. The Pistons have also shown a willingness to wait on key players like Jalen Duren, who didn’t extend last year and, as an All-Star through 2025-26, remains a restricted free agent.”

Waiting isn’t ideal for either side, but at this point, the Pistons are stuck. Jalen Duren is currently unsigned. While Detroit holds leverage in the situation, as Duren’s restricted label will more than likely keep him in Detroit for the 2026-2027 season, they don’t know how much they are going to end up spending on the star center.

One thing is for sure: Duren will not get the max. If the Pistons strike a multi-year deal, it will likely be an average salary in the $35-to-$40 million range. Or, they might end up paying Duren less than $10 million on a one-year deal. In that case, the Pistons would be in the same situation with their star center next summer, with a high chance of losing him.

That doesn’t bode well for Thompson, who just watched a player turn in an All-NBA season to become eligible for the supermax just to get shorted at the negotiating table after a lackluster playoff performance.

Ausar Thompson’s NBA Career

The 23-year-old entered the NBA in 2023 as the fifth-overall pick out of Overtime Elite.

In 195 games across three seasons, Thompson posted averages of 9.6 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.5 assists, and 1.6 steals. He led the league in steals per game with 2.0 in 2025-2026.

Defense is Thompson’s strong suit by a mile, and his offensive limitations are really clear. However, he’s in an elite class for his skill set, and the Pistons are going to be willing to reward him for that when they feel the time is right.