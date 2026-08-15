6-Time NBA All-Star Floated As Logical Detroit Pistons Target

The Detroit Pistons went on the hunt for some star-caliber players this NBA offseason and had their fair share of misses. The team managed to successfully execute secondary plans, but there are still names available to keep an eye on for the Pistons.

One notable name that was floated by The Athletic’s Sam Vecenie was DeMar DeRozan.

“They could use another playmaker off the bench. Ball-handler, can create a shot to at least help alleviate things for Cade Cunningham,” Vecenie stated on Game Theory.

Vecenie’s co-host, Bryce Simon, agreed to an extent. While he raised notable concerns about floor-spacing and the fit with Cade Cunningham specifically, he sees a world where DeRozan works for Detroit.

“They already have 16 players on the roster and I just wonder how the rotation would shake out. I guess they have enough left of the non-taxpayer mid-level, they could do that,” Simon added.

“I think with the context he never plays with Cade Cunningham. I think he makes no sense with Cade Cunningham. But if you feel like you need him in the second unit and he’s getting to play, I think defensively they could insulate him pretty well, I understand the idea.”

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Would DeRozan Take A Bench Role?

The rumor going around the NBA is that DeMar DeRozan had a hard time accepting a bench role with the Sacramento Kings, according to Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report (via Roundtable Sports).

For the Pistons, that’s a notable red flag. Coming off the bench for one of the Western Conference’s worst teams might seem like a slap in the face for a multi-time All-Star, who clearly has gas left in the tank. The idea is understandable. Perhaps DeRozan changes his rumored thought process on a team like the Pistons, who just finished No. 1 in the Eastern Conference after the 2025-2026 NBA season.

Still, it’s hard for the Pistons to take gambles on potential red flags. The Pistons have been a strong young team, with a valuable group of seasoned veterans. They would need DeRozan to sacrifice a starting job, in order to star in a bench role.

DeMar DeRozan’s Kings Run

The 37-year-old had a productive run with the Kings from a solo standpoint. He appeared in 77 games, shooting 49.7% from the field, averaging 18.4 points per game. Along with his scoring, DeRozan produced averages of 4.1 assists and 2.9 rebounds.

It’s been a while since DeRozan was a part of playoff action. His last run came with the Chicago Bulls in 2022. At the time, DeRozan produced 20.8 points per game, along with 4.8 assists and 5.4 rebounds in five outings.

The Pistons have been floated as potential suitors for DeRozan throughout the offseason, but they haven’t made any moves to acquire the free agent at this time.