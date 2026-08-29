76ers Proposed to Trade Joel Embiid for 6’10” All-NBA Center in Blockbuster Deal

The Detroit Pistons are still negotiating a new deal for star center and restricted free agent Jalen Duren. However, contract talks are reportedly facing a prolonged stalemate.

This situation may force the Pistons to find a way to break the impasse. One such solution could involve moving Duren. For an All-NBA talent like Duren who also has an age advantage, Detroit would only part ways in a deal that lands a high-impact addition.

In a hypothetical four-team trade involving the Philadelphia 76ers, Los Angeles Clippers and Houston Rockets, the Pistons would swap top-level stars.

Sixers receive: Jalen Duren (via sign-and-trade; four-year contract worth $194.1 million), Duncan Robinson and a 2032 first round pick

Pistons receive: Joel Embiid and second round picks in 2027 and 2028

Clippers receive: Garry Harris

Rockets receive: Taurean Prince

Embiid is a name that doesn’t always come up in trade talks for some obvious reasons. He has always been in and out of injuries but has never left Philadelphia despite some amount of dissatisfaction over the years.

Hypothetical Trade: 76ers’ Joel Embiid Lands in Detroit

To get Embiid, the Pistons would have to dig deep and do more than move Duren. The franchise would be taking his potential new deal to Philly while absorbing Embiid’s lucrative salary.

Embiid is on a three-year extension, which would pay him roughly $57.9 million in the 2026-27 season and rises from there to up to $67 million in his final year. Taking such a deal would be tough no matter the amount of flexibility involved.

To make space for Embiid’s deal, the Pistons would be moving four pieces in this proposal including two significant deals in Duren and Robinson’s. Both stars would join the Sixers while the lesser deals of Harris and Prince would be moved to L.A. and Houston respectively.

Detroit would remain hard-capped at the first apron even after all these pieces are moved. It simply cannot move more than four at this stage as it would be down to 11 standard roster spots after this proposal.

Duren would join the Sixers while Embiid would go to the Pistons as both franchises exchange centers. Philly would receive the much younger piece as well as a decent shooting piece in Robinson.

Pistons Stance in Gaining Massive Swing

Embiid, 32, remains a premier center in the league when healthy. He played 38 games last season, which is double the number he played the season before that.

Whether moving four pieces — including two high-impact stars in Duren and Robinson — and a future first-round pick for Embiid is wise is debatable. The veteran’s health is a wildcard but he is a former MVP and still a top contributor when on the floor. By default, he would command a swing of this nature.

Embiid has never played 70 games in a season and he certainly won’t start playing that now. This deal would be giving the Pistons a short-term impact veteran who can help elevate a win-now window.

The Sixers are also cooking up a win-now scenario by bringing in LeBron James as a free agent. They would value keeping Embiid for that but maybe a chance to get a much younger talent, and a proven All-NBA star would be welcomed.





