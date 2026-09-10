9-Year NBA Vet Gets Linked To New Team After Two Pistons Stints

A former Detroit Pistons veteran guard has been linked to a new situation outside of the NBA recently.

According to ESPN’s Olgun Uluc, the Perth Wildcats are eyeing up Knight ahead of the new NBL season.

“One name to keep an eye on in the Perth Wildcats’ search for an import point guard is Brandon Knight, sources told ESPN. The team had talks with the 6’2 guard – who played 9 years in the NBA – at the deadline last season; word is they’ve shown interest in him leading into #NBL27,” Uluc wrote on X.

Brandon Knight’s Pistons Run

Coming out of the University of Kentucky in 2011, Knight was selected No. 8 overall by the Pistons.

He spent the first two seasons of his career with the Pistons before getting traded to the Milwaukee Bucks. Knight was included in the deal for Brandon Jennings.

During his two-year run with the Pistons, Knight shot 41.0% from the field and 37.3% from three. He produced averages of 13.1 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 3.9 assists.

Later in his career, Knight would return to the Pistons for a second stint. He was included in the Cleveland Cavaliers’ Andre Drummond trade. That run included nine appearances, averaging 11.6 points and 4.2 assists per game.

Beyond The Pistons

After spending time with the Bucks, Knight was traded to the Phoenix Suns. He re-signed with the Suns in free agency, inking a five-year, $70 million contract.

Knight played two seasons in Phoenix before getting traded to the Houston Rockets. He was traded to Cleveland during the 2018-2019 NBA season.

Following his final run in Detroit during the 2019-2020 NBA season, Knight landed a temporary run with the Dallas Mavericks after a brief stint in the NBA G League. After his NBA run, Knight has bounced around outside of the league, playing in Greece and Puerto Rico. Knight could be adding Australia to the mix.