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9-Year NBA Vet Gets Linked To New Team After Two Pistons Stints

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Detroit Pistons v Phoenix Suns
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PHOENIX, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 28: Brandon Knight #20 of the Detroit Pistons stands on the bench during a time out from the second half of the NBA game at Talking Stick Resort Arena on February 28, 2020 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Pistons defeated the Suns 113-111. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

A former Detroit Pistons veteran guard has been linked to a new situation outside of the NBA recently.

According to ESPN’s Olgun Uluc, the Perth Wildcats are eyeing up Knight ahead of the new NBL season.

“One name to keep an eye on in the Perth Wildcats’ search for an import point guard is Brandon Knight, sources told ESPN. The team had talks with the 6’2 guard – who played 9 years in the NBA – at the deadline last season; word is they’ve shown interest in him leading into #NBL27,” Uluc wrote on X.

Brandon Knight’s Pistons Run

Detroit Pistons v Phoenix Suns
GettyPHOENIX, ARIZONA – FEBRUARY 28: Brandon Knight #20 of the Detroit Pistons handles the ball during the first half of the NBA game against the Phoenix Suns at Talking Stick Resort Arena on February 28, 2020 in Phoenix, Arizona. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Coming out of the University of Kentucky in 2011, Knight was selected No. 8 overall by the Pistons.

He spent the first two seasons of his career with the Pistons before getting traded to the Milwaukee Bucks. Knight was included in the deal for Brandon Jennings.

During his two-year run with the Pistons, Knight shot 41.0% from the field and 37.3% from three. He produced averages of 13.1 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 3.9 assists.

Later in his career, Knight would return to the Pistons for a second stint. He was included in the Cleveland Cavaliers’ Andre Drummond trade. That run included nine appearances, averaging 11.6 points and 4.2 assists per game.

Beyond The Pistons

Detroit Pistons v Phoenix Suns
GettyPHOENIX, ARIZONA – FEBRUARY 28: Brandon Knight #20 of the Detroit Pistons reacts to a three point shot against the Phoenix Suns during the second half of the NBA game at Talking Stick Resort Arena on February 28, 2020 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Pistons defeated the Suns 113-111. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

After spending time with the Bucks, Knight was traded to the Phoenix Suns. He re-signed with the Suns in free agency, inking a five-year, $70 million contract.

Knight played two seasons in Phoenix before getting traded to the Houston Rockets. He was traded to Cleveland during the 2018-2019 NBA season.

Following his final run in Detroit during the 2019-2020 NBA season, Knight landed a temporary run with the Dallas Mavericks after a brief stint in the NBA G League. After his NBA run, Knight has bounced around outside of the league, playing in Greece and Puerto Rico. Knight could be adding Australia to the mix.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

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