9-Year NBA Vet Joins Summer League Tourney One Year After Pistons Run

Former Detroit Pistons sharpshooter Malik Beasley is expected to take the court for a summer league tournament this weekend.

According to BasketballNews, the JAB Classic, a battle for $1 million, will include a handful of former NBA players. Beasley is on the bill, with the tournament’s opening round beginning on August 14, 2026.

Malik Beasley’s Pistons Run

Recently, Beasley’s career took an unexpected turn. One year ago, the NBA sharpshooter was expected to sign a notable contract with the Pistons.

Just days before the free agency market opened, an investigation was launched into Beasley due to accusations of placing prop bets on NBA games.

As a result of the investigation, the Pistons took their money elsewhere. Beasley missed out on a rumored three-year deal worth $42 million.

While the Pistons left the door open for Beasley to possibly return in the future, they wouldn’t agree to terms on a deal during the 2025-2026 NBA season. At this point, Beasley is deep in the legal woods and could struggle to find his way back into the NBA.

His latest run was impressive. In 82 games with the Pistons, Beasley posted averages of 16.3 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 1.7 assists. He made 41.6% of his threes.

Beasley In The NBA

The 29-year-old sharpshooter entered the NBA in 2016 out of Florida State. He started his career with the Denver Nuggets.

In 2020, Beasley was traded to the Minnesota Timberwolves. He played with the Wolves for three seasons before getting traded to the Utah Jazz. After just 55 games with the Jazz, Beasley was sent to the Los Angeles Lakers.

Before the 2023-2024 NBA season, Beasley signed a one-year deal with the Milwaukee Bucks. He left for the Pistons in free agency the following year.

With 578 games under his belt, Beasley produced 16.3 points per game while hitting 41.6% from deep.