9-Year NBA Vet Joins Summer League Tourney One Year After Pistons Run

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - JANUARY 16: Malik Beasley #5 of the Detroit Pistons plays against the Indiana Pacers at Little Caesars Arena on January 16, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
According to BasketballNews, the JAB Classic, a battle for $1 million, will include a handful of former NBA players. Beasley is on the bill, with the tournament’s opening round beginning on August 14, 2026.
Malik Beasley’s Pistons Run
GettyDETROIT, MICHIGAN – APRIL 27: Malik Beasley #5 of the Detroit Pistons reacts in Game Four of the Eastern Conference First Round NBA Playoffs against the New York Knicks at Little Caesars Arena on April 27, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
Recently, Beasley’s career took an unexpected turn. One year ago, the NBA sharpshooter was expected to sign a notable contract with the Pistons.
Just days before the free agency market opened, an investigation was launched into Beasley due to accusations of placing prop bets on NBA games.
As a result of the investigation, the Pistons took their money elsewhere. Beasley missed out on a rumored three-year deal worth $42 million.
GettyDETROIT, MICHIGAN – FEBRUARY 26: Malik Beasley #5 of the Detroit Pistons smiles during the fourth quarter against the Boston Celtics at Little Caesars Arena on February 26, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)
While the Pistons left the door open for Beasley to possibly return in the future, they wouldn’t agree to terms on a deal during the 2025-2026 NBA season. At this point, Beasley is deep in the legal woods and could struggle to find his way back into the NBA.
His latest run was impressive. In 82 games with the Pistons, Beasley posted averages of 16.3 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 1.7 assists. He made 41.6% of his threes.
Beasley In The NBA
GettyDETROIT, MICHIGAN – APRIL 24: Malik Beasley #5 of the Detroit Pistons shoots the ball during the first half against the New York Knicks in Game Three of the Eastern Conference First Round NBA Playoffs at Little Caesars Arena on April 24, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
The 29-year-old sharpshooter entered the NBA in 2016 out of Florida State. He started his career with the Denver Nuggets.
GettyDETROIT, MICHIGAN – APRIL 27: Malik Beasley #5 of the Detroit Pistons reacts in Game Four of the Eastern Conference First Round NBA Playoffs against the New York Knicks at Little Caesars Arena on April 27, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
Before the 2023-2024 NBA season, Beasley signed a one-year deal with the Milwaukee Bucks. He left for the Pistons in free agency the following year.
With 578 games under his belt, Beasley produced 16.3 points per game while hitting 41.6% from deep.
Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso
Former Detroit Pistons sharpshooter Malik Beasley is expected to take the court for a summer league tournament this weekend. According to BasketballNews, the JAB Classic, a battle for $1 million, will include a handful of former NBA players. Beasley is on the bill, with the tournament’s opening round beginning on August 14, 2026. Malik Beasley’s […]