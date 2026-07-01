Detroit Pistons Add 9-Year Veteran From Clippers In NBA Free Agency

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 23: John Collins #20 of the Los Angeles Clippers on court against the Houston Rockets in the second half at Intuit Dome on December 23, 2025 in Inglewood, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)
With the threat of losing Tobias Harris looming for the Detroit Pistons, the team added a new forward on Wednesday, July 1.
The veteran forward is slated to make $51 million over that time.
John Collins’ NBA Career
GettyINGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 02: John Collins #20 of the Los Angeles Clippers controls the ball against De’aaron Fox #4 of the San Antonio Spurs at Intuit Dome on April 02, 2026 in Inglewood, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)
Coming out of Wake Forest in 2017, Collins was a first-round pick for the Atlanta Hawks in the NBA Draft.
Taken at 19th overall, Collins played an immediate role on a Hawks team that was in the midst of a rebuild. He started 26 out of 74 games as a rookie, and quickly established himself as a starting-caliber player in the league.
Collins was a full-time starter by his second season. He played a key role for six seasons in Atlanta. Appearing in 364 games, Collins averaged 15.8 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 1.5 assists. He shot 35.6% from three.
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 09: John Collins #20 of the Los Angeles Clippers goes to the basket during the first half against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center on January 09, 2026 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)
During the 2023 offseason, Collins was traded to the Utah Jazz. He would play out two seasons with the Jazz, averaging 16.5 points and 8.4 rebounds per game over 108 games.
Last season, Collins played the final season of his contract with the Los Angeles Clippers.
During the 2025-2026 NBA season, Collins appeared in 69 games, picking up 56 starts. The veteran forward shot 55.2% from the field and knocked down 40.6% of his threes. Collins averaged 13.6 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 1.0 assist throughout the year.
Detroit Pistons Frontcourt
GettyDETROIT, MICHIGAN – MAY 13: Tobias Harris #12 of the Detroit Pistons shoots the ball against Dean Wade #32 of the Cleveland Cavaliers during the second quarter in Game Five of the Second Round of the NBA Eastern Conference Playoffs at Little Caesars Arena on May 13, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
The Pistons entered free agency with the idea of retaining Tobias Harris. However, the veteran forward gained plenty of attention around the league.
On day one of free agency, it was becoming clear that Harris was a flight risk. Now, Collins will enter the picture as a younger, and hopefully, more productive version of the valuable veteran. Harris is likely to wrap up a two-year run with the Pistons.
In addition to Collins, the Pistons have Duncan Robinson, Ron Holland, and Tolu Smith under contract at the forward position currently. The center Paul Reed is locked in, while Jalen Duren is a restricted free agent.
Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso
With the threat of losing Tobias Harris looming for the Detroit Pistons, the team added a new forward on Wednesday, July 1. According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, the Pistons are bringing in John Collins on a new three-year deal. The veteran forward is slated to make $51 million over that time. John Collins’ NBA Career […]