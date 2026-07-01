Detroit Pistons Add 9-Year Veteran From Clippers In NBA Free Agency

With the threat of losing Tobias Harris looming for the Detroit Pistons, the team added a new forward on Wednesday, July 1.

According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, the Pistons are bringing in John Collins on a new three-year deal.

The veteran forward is slated to make $51 million over that time.

John Collins’ NBA Career

Coming out of Wake Forest in 2017, Collins was a first-round pick for the Atlanta Hawks in the NBA Draft.

Taken at 19th overall, Collins played an immediate role on a Hawks team that was in the midst of a rebuild. He started 26 out of 74 games as a rookie, and quickly established himself as a starting-caliber player in the league.

Collins was a full-time starter by his second season. He played a key role for six seasons in Atlanta. Appearing in 364 games, Collins averaged 15.8 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 1.5 assists. He shot 35.6% from three.

During the 2023 offseason, Collins was traded to the Utah Jazz. He would play out two seasons with the Jazz, averaging 16.5 points and 8.4 rebounds per game over 108 games.

Last season, Collins played the final season of his contract with the Los Angeles Clippers.

During the 2025-2026 NBA season, Collins appeared in 69 games, picking up 56 starts. The veteran forward shot 55.2% from the field and knocked down 40.6% of his threes. Collins averaged 13.6 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 1.0 assist throughout the year.

Detroit Pistons Frontcourt

The Pistons entered free agency with the idea of retaining Tobias Harris. However, the veteran forward gained plenty of attention around the league.

On day one of free agency, it was becoming clear that Harris was a flight risk. Now, Collins will enter the picture as a younger, and hopefully, more productive version of the valuable veteran. Harris is likely to wrap up a two-year run with the Pistons.

In addition to Collins, the Pistons have Duncan Robinson, Ron Holland, and Tolu Smith under contract at the forward position currently. The center Paul Reed is locked in, while Jalen Duren is a restricted free agent.