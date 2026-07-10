Detroit Pistons Add 2-Year NBA Veteran In Free Agency

As the Detroit Pistons open up their 2026 NBA Summer League run, the team has added a new player to the roster.

According to RBA Showcase, the two-year NBA veteran Elijah Harkless has signed a deal to join the Pistons. The deal is expected to be a two-way contract. Harkless will get a chance to split time between the primary roster playing for JB Bickerstaff, and the NBA G League team, the Motor City Cruise.

“Elijah Harkless is a nice pickup on a two-way for the Pistons. He’s a worker and a defender. Should fit right in for Detroit,” Spotrac’s Keith Smith wrote after the deal was revealed.

“That is a phenomenal pickup for them, he fits the culture and is also clearly one of the best two-way players in the league,” Two Way Talents’ Finn Kuehl wrote.

The Pistons have now filled all of their two-way slots. Harkless joins Isaac Jones and Ugonna Onyenso.

Elijah Harkless’ NBA Career

Harkless’ NCAA career started at Cal State Northridge. The California native attended Oklahoma from 2020-2022. After two seasons at Oklahoma, Harkless switched to UNLV.

While at UNLV during the 2022-2023 NCAA season, Harkless started all 32 games.

Seeing the court for 30.9 minutes, Harkless shot 41.4% from the field to average 19.1 points per game. He also came down with 5.1 rebounds per game and dished out 3.4 assists per game.

After going undrafted in 2023, Harkless entered the G League to play for the Clippers’ affiliate. In January 2025, Harkless signed a two-way contract with the Utah Jazz.

Over two seasons, Harkless appeared in 36 games for the Jazz. During the 2025-2026 NBA season, Harkless shot 33.5% from the field and averaged 6.8 points, 2.9 assists, and 2.0 rebounds.