Detroit Pistons Add Intriguing Playmaker After NBA Draft

Following the 2026 NBA Draft, the Detroit Pistons added an undrafted prospect out of Utah State.

According to The Athletic’s Hunter Patterson, the Pistons are adding Drake Allen on an Exhibit 10 deal. The incoming rookie will be a part of the Pistons’ Summer League run.

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As long as Allen’s Summer League run goes well, he’ll get an opportunity to spend training camp with the Pistons, playing for JB Bickerstaff.

There is a chance that Allen could end up playing for Detroit’s G League affiliate, the Motor City Cruise, in 2026-2027.

Drake Allen’s NCAA Run

Before Utah State, Allen attended Southern Utah for a season.

Following a 37-game run there, he switched to Utah Valley, firing up another 30-gae run.

In 2024, Allen made it to Utah State. During the 2024-2025 NCAA season, he started just 11 out of 32 games, averaging 21.2 minutes on the court.

Allen shot 45.7% from the field to score 7.0 points pr game. He also dished out 3.8 assists per game, along with coming up with 1.2 steals per game.

During the 2025-2026 season, which served as Allen’s final college run, he made 46.6% of his attempts from the field. He produced averages of 7.9 points, 4.7 assists, and 3.0 rebounds per game.