CLEVELAND, OHIO - MAY 09: Head coach J.B. Bickerstaff of the Detroit Pistons looks on while coaching his team against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the fourth quarter in Game Three of the Second Round of the NBA Eastern Conference Playoffs at Rocket Arena on May 09, 2026 in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)
Following the 2026 NBA Draft, the Detroit Pistons added an undrafted prospect out of Utah State.
Detroit Pistons Add Intriguing Playmaker After NBA Draft
GettyLAS VEGAS, NEVADA – MARCH 13: Drake Allen #8 of the Utah State Aggies looks to pass against Myles Walker #2 of the Nevada Wolf Pack during the second half of a semifinal game of the Mountain West Conference men’s basketball tournament at the Thomas & Mack Center on March 13, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Aggies defeated the Wolf Pack 79-66. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images)
As long as Allen’s Summer League run goes well, he’ll get an opportunity to spend training camp with the Pistons, playing for JB Bickerstaff.
There is a chance that Allen could end up playing for Detroit’s G League affiliate, the Motor City Cruise, in 2026-2027.
Drake Allen’s NCAA Run
GettySAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 20: Drake Allen #8 of the Utah State Aggies shoots the ball against Devin Askew #5 and Duke Brennan #24 of the Villanova Wildcats during the second half in the first round of the 2026 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at Viejas Arena at San Diego State University on March 20, 2026 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)
Before Utah State, Allen attended Southern Utah for a season.
Following a 37-game run there, he switched to Utah Valley, firing up another 30-gae run.
In 2024, Allen made it to Utah State. During the 2024-2025 NCAA season, he started just 11 out of 32 games, averaging 21.2 minutes on the court.
GettySAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 20: Drake Allen #8 of the Utah State Aggies drives to the basket against Tyler Perkins #4 and Acaden Lewis #55 of the Villanova Wildcats during the second half in the first round of the 2026 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at Viejas Arena at San Diego State University on March 20, 2026 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)
Allen shot 45.7% from the field to score 7.0 points pr game. He also dished out 3.8 assists per game, along with coming up with 1.2 steals per game.
During the 2025-2026 season, which served as Allen’s final college run, he made 46.6% of his attempts from the field. He produced averages of 7.9 points, 4.7 assists, and 3.0 rebounds per game.
Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso
Following the 2026 NBA Draft, the Detroit Pistons added an undrafted prospect out of Utah State. According to The Athletic’s Hunter Patterson, the Pistons are adding Drake Allen on an Exhibit 10 deal. The incoming rookie will be a part of the Pistons’ Summer League run. Detroit Pistons Add Intriguing Playmaker After NBA Draft As […]