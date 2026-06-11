Pistons Add All-NBA Player in Involved Three-Team Trade Idea

The Detroit Pistons were the number-one seed in the Eastern Conference this season. That ended up not meaning much, as they fell to the Cavaliers in the second round of the playoffs. Now, they are searching for ways to improve the roster.

It was clear in the postseason that Detroit lacked enough shooting. The Cavs focused on taking away Jalen Duren and Cade Cunningham in Game 7. Once they were able to do that, no one else was able to step up. That’s what the Pistons will be searching for this summer.

A three-team trade proposal from Bleacher Report would see them add just that by trading for Jalen Williams.

Pistons Add Jalen Williams in Three-Team Trade Idea

Here is the full trade scenario:

Oklahoma City Thunder receive: No. 3 pick, Jaylen Wells, Isaiah Stewart, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, 2030 first-round pick (via DET)

Detroit Pistons receive: Jalen Williams

Memphis Grizzlies receive: Ausar Thompson, Ron Holland II, No. 12 pick (via OKC), No. 21 pick (via DET), 2031 first-round pick swap (via DET)

As part of this trade idea, OKC would take Cameron Boozer with the third pick. Detroit gives up quite a bit in this trade scenario. Trading four players and two first-round picks for only one player in return is a massive allocation of assets. In fact, it might be too much.

Williams played just 33 games in the regular season. He also played just one game in the Western Conference Finals. Those injury problems are a deep concern in a trade scenario like this, with how much they would have to give up. Williams is a very good player when he’s healthy, though.

OKC would do this trade because of how many assets they would get in return. Adding Boozer would give them another young star to help the Thunder try to get back to the Finals. Memphis would likely do it as well, although it would be close for them.

Detroit Needs to Add a Proven Shooter This Offseason

If the Pistons do nothing else this summer, they need to add a proven shooter. That was the clear hole in the roster during the postseason. It was an issue for them against both the Cavaliers and the Magic. How they get that shooter will likely be in a trade.

Re-signing Duren to a reasonable deal is going to be their top priority in the offseason. Once that is taken care of, they can take stock of the assets they are willing to put out in a trade to get that shooter. Williams might be too pricey, at least in this trade scenario.

It seems that there are a few options out there for Detroit to pursue, but they have to make sure not to gut the depth that they built over the last couple of seasons. They will have cap space this summer, and that could help them in this pursuit, as well.