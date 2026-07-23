When it comes to the Trey Murphy III trade market, the Detroit Pistons are believed to be in line.

While Murphy has been a notable trade target for several contenders this past NBA season, the New Orleans Pelicans have rejected everything.

Typically, a team that struggles as much as the Pelicans would accept where they are as a franchise and go into selling mode to reset the organization. However, Detroit’s ex-executives over in Louisiana have taken the opposite stance.

For that, the Trey Murphy trade market remains closed.

Detroit Pistons Get Another Frustrating Update On $112 Million Trade Target

Has anything changed in week three of NBA free agency on the Trey Murphy trade front? Unfortunately for the interested suitors, that’s not the case.

According to Yahoo Sports NBA insider Kevin O’Connor, the Pelicans “have resisted all trade offers so far and hope to compete next season.”

If the Pistons or any other team are still waiting, they’ll continue to do so.

Detroit Will Need To Move On If They Haven’t Already

The Pistons made some necessary changes this offseason.

They added John Collins, going younger after Tobias Harris hit the open market to sign with the San Antonio Spurs.

The Pistons brought in Isaiah Joe, who is a proven three-point threat, with championship experience from his time with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Detroit also added Taurean Prince and Gary Harris to help boost the bench temporarily. They might not have made a major splash with their moves, but the Pistons did what they could, considering the circumstances.

They can keep tabs on Murphy, but clearly, the Pelicans aren’t snapping out of their mindset. A lot can change throughout the course of the season, but the Pistons won’t have a shot at Murphy right now unless they tossed a major overpay on the table.