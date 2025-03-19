The Detroit Pistons have had one of the most remarkable turnarounds in NBA history without trading for or signing a superstar.

After an abysmal 14-68 record in the 2023-24 season, the Pistons are currently 38-31 and 6th place in the Eastern Conference. Though these numbers seem mid tier in the league, since the New Year, the Pistons are 24-13 and for the season are 11th in offense and 14th in defense. Nobody saw the Pistons being this good this soon, but another conversation is emerging: Are the Detroit Pistons a dark horse contender in the NBA?

This may sound farfetched to NBA fans, but before dismissing the Pistons, understand what a dark horse is. From the Oxford languages, a dark horse is “a candidate or competitor about whom little is known but who unexpectedly wins or succeeds”. By this definition, the Boston Celtics, the Denver Nuggets, and many other teams at the top of the card are left out. These aren’t even the fringe contenders like the Milwaukee Bucks or the Los Angeles Clippers. Who this statement does include is the Pistons.

The Pistons are that fun un-and-coming team that the league became enamored with. After taking their knocks, the team has taken the lead from coach JB Bickerstaff and are playing winning basketball. Led by All-Star guard Cade Cunningham, the Pistons are one of the most exciting teams in the league. They get out in transition as the second best fast break team in the NBA, they swarm on defense, and the young team plays a physical brand of basketball that embodies a throwback era. While excitement and pace don’t necessarily lead to wins, the Pistons are proving effective and making what they do work for them.

Detroit finds ways to win even against tough opponents. In the 2024-25 season, the Pistons hold wins over the New York Knicks, who they are currently matched up with in the playoffs, the Houston Rockets, and even own a blow out win over the defending champion Boston Celtics. Whether its through star play, veteran leadership, or through pure basketball, the Pistons have found a way to claim wins over teams much higher in the standings. They’re earing their respect, but they have an even more dangerous weapon.

The Pistons, though young, can match up with almost anyone. Throughout the season, the team wins in a variety of ways. Cade has brought in superstar performances, Ausar Thompson has made incredible plays on defense, and veterans like Tobias Harris continually make great shots to put the team over. The Pistons are finding ways to win against every team, which is the sign of a contender, but what makes them a for sure dark horse?

To be a contender isn’t just about having the best talent, the best offense, or even being able to intimidate opponents. It’s about belief. This Pistons team believes they can beat anyone and has proven themselves correct. This team is comparable to the 2007 We Believe Warriors that dismantled the 67-15 Dallas Mavericks. It’s not just about matching up against the teams, it’s about wanting the match and knowing they belong there.

This Pistons team has everything a young team would want to make a run. Offense, defense, a star, and a leave it all on the floor ideology. Detroit doesn’t have the success of Boston or Denver, but they’re competing against everyone and have shown that they are a nightmare matchup in the playoffs.

Are the Detroit Pistons dark horse contenders? Absolutely.