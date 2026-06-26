The Detroit Pistons’ summer of negotiating with Jalen Duren is off to a rough start.

Although Duren wrapped up the 2025-2026 NBA season with an All-NBA performance, his playoff struggles cost him millions in value come negotiation time.

The Pistons have made an offer so far. According to The Athletic’s Sam Amick, Duren and his camp are “underwhelmed.”

So, what’s next?

Detroit Pistons Get Bad Jalen Duren News Before NBA Free Agency

“The gap between the sides is large enough that Duren is considering ways to land elsewhere, with the sign-and-trade route deemed preferable to signing an offer sheet with another team that the Pistons could, and likely would, match,” Amick reported on Friday, June 26.

While there is still plenty of time for Duren and the Pistons to find a common ground, it certainly seems like the star center’s camp is willing to play hardball in negotiations.

Considering the Pistons have been hunting for a third star this offseason, they might have to acquire one by using Duren’s new deal.

Should The Pistons Increase The Offer?

Ultimately, the answer comes down to two things: Can the Pistons find another star to swap out Duren with? And is Cade Cunningham comfortable with moving on?

In the weeks leading up to the draft, it was reported that Cunningham wants Duren back with the Pistons, as they developed together over the past few seasons. Keeping the franchise cornerstone happy is a key to Detroit’s success.

But the Pistons also have to find a player worth trading for in order to feel comfortable with losing Duren.

While the playoff scenario was bad to see—especially considering the third-string center had to close out games at times—Duren still had a strong season. He wasn’t an All-Star and All-NBA candidate for nothing.

In 70 games, Duren posted an average of 19.5 points, 10.5 rebounds, and 0.8 blocks.