Heading into the 2026 NBA offseason, Tobias Harris seemed like a lock to return to the Detroit Pistons on a short-term deal.

During the week of free agency, that narrative is shifting.

Detroit Pistons Get Bad Tobias Harris News Before NBA Free Agency

While discussing the Jalen Duren drama surrounding the Pistons, NBA insider Chris Haynes threw out an interesting tidbit on the Harris front.

“It is likely that Tobias Harris is not even coming back to Detroit,” Haynes said, while highlighting the Pistons’ need for frontcourt help.

Harris is set to become an unrestricted free agent for the first time in two years.

Tobias Harris’ NBA Career

The 33-year-old forward has been in the NBA for 15 years.

Harris just played through two seasons of his second stint with the Pistons.

The veteran started his career with the Milwaukee Bucks in 2011. Since then, he played four seasons for the Orlando Magic, an initial stint in Detroit, which spanned from 2015 to 2018, a two-year run with the Los Angeles Clippers, and a six-year stint with the Philadelphia 76ers.

After his season with the Sixers, Harris signed back with the Pistons.

Over 15 seasons, Harris has averaged 15.9 points and 6.1 rebounds per game. With the Pistons during the 2025-2026 NBA season, Harris produced averages of 13.3 points and 5.1 rebounds. He shot 36.8% from three.

Detroit Pistons’ Front Court

During the NBA Draft, the Pistons sent Isaiah Stewart to the Memphis Grizzlies, taking one center off the roster.

Now, the Pistons are looking at another potential loss at the position. The star center Jalen Duren is a restricted free agent who isn’t getting a desired offer from his franchise. Therefore, sign-and-trade rumors have come to life.

Harris has been a valuable player in Detroit’s frontcourt and locker room. But as they look for star-caliber shooters, it appears that Harris could have a hard time finding the right offer from the Pistons.