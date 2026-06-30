BOSTON, MA - DECEMBER 12: Tobias Harris #12 of the Detroit Pistons heads to the locker room after an apparent injury during the game against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on December 12, 2024 in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)
Heading into the 2026 NBA offseason, Tobias Harris seemed like a lock to return to the Detroit Pistons on a short-term deal.
During the week of free agency, that narrative is shifting.
Detroit Pistons Get Bad Tobias Harris News Before NBA Free Agency
GettyCLEVELAND, OHIO – MAY 09: Tobias Harris #12 of the Detroit Pistons celebrates after a basket against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the third quarter in Game Three of the Second Round of the NBA Eastern Conference Playoffs at Rocket Arena on May 09, 2026 in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)
While discussing the Jalen Duren drama surrounding the Pistons, NBA insider Chris Haynes threw out an interesting tidbit on the Harris front.
“It is likely that Tobias Harris is not even coming back to Detroit,” Haynes said, while highlighting the Pistons’ need for frontcourt help.
Harris is set to become an unrestricted free agent for the first time in two years.
GettyCLEVELAND, OHIO – MAY 11: Tobias Harris #12 of the Detroit Pistons shoots the ball over Donovan Mitchell #45 of the Cleveland Cavaliers during the first quarter in Game Four of the Second Round of the NBA Eastern Conference Playoffs at Rocket Arena on May 11, 2026 in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)
The 33-year-old forward has been in the NBA for 15 years.
Harris just played through two seasons of his second stint with the Pistons.
The veteran started his career with the Milwaukee Bucks in 2011. Since then, he played four seasons for the Orlando Magic, an initial stint in Detroit, which spanned from 2015 to 2018, a two-year run with the Los Angeles Clippers, and a six-year stint with the Philadelphia 76ers.
After his season with the Sixers, Harris signed back with the Pistons.
Over 15 seasons, Harris has averaged 15.9 points and 6.1 rebounds per game. With the Pistons during the 2025-2026 NBA season, Harris produced averages of 13.3 points and 5.1 rebounds. He shot 36.8% from three.
Detroit Pistons’ Front Court
GettyORLANDO, FLORIDA – MAY 01: Tobias Harris #12 of the Detroit Pistons reacts to a call against the Orlando Magic during the first quarter in Game Six of the First Round of the NBA Eastern Conference Playoffs at Kia Center on May 01, 2026 in Orlando, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Rich Storry/Getty Images)
During the NBA Draft, the Pistons sent Isaiah Stewart to the Memphis Grizzlies, taking one center off the roster.
Now, the Pistons are looking at another potential loss at the position. The star center Jalen Duren is a restricted free agent who isn’t getting a desired offer from his franchise. Therefore, sign-and-trade rumors have come to life.
Harris has been a valuable player in Detroit’s frontcourt and locker room. But as they look for star-caliber shooters, it appears that Harris could have a hard time finding the right offer from the Pistons.
Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso
Heading into the 2026 NBA offseason, Tobias Harris seemed like a lock to return to the Detroit Pistons on a short-term deal.During the week of free agency, that narrative is shifting.Detroit Pistons Get Bad Tobias Harris News Before NBA Free AgencyWhile discussing the Jalen Duren drama surrounding the Pistons, NBA insider Chris Haynes threw out […]