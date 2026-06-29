Detroit Pistons Make Big Decision On Daniss Jenkins Before NBA Free Agency

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 10: Daniss Jenkins #24 of the Detroit Pistons reacts during the fourth quarter against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center on March 10, 2026 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ishika Samant/Getty Images)
Following an impressive season with the Detroit Pistons, Daniss Jenkins is set to return to the team, as expected.
On Monday, June 29, Jenkins had a team option on the table, and the Pistons made the wise choice to exercise it.
GettyCLEVELAND, OHIO – MAY 15: Javonte Green #31 and Daniss Jenkins #24 of the Detroit Pistons celenrates after defeating the Cleveland Cavaliers 115-97 in Game Six of the Second Round of the NBA Eastern Conference Playoffs at Rocket Arena on May 15, 2026 in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
Before entering the NBA, Jenkins had a busy run in college. He started his NCAA career at Pacific before going to Odessa College in 2021.
In the following year, Jenkins switched to Iona for a season. Lastly, Jenkins ended at St. John’s. During the 2023-2024 NCAA season, Jenkins started all 33 games for St. John’s. He shot 44.6% from the field, averaging 14.9 points.
In addition to his scoring, Jenkins came down with 3.5 rebounds per game and dished out 5.4 assists per game.
GettyCLEVELAND, OHIO – MAY 09: Daniss Jenkins #24 of the Detroit Pistons dribbles against Dennis Schroder #8 of the Cleveland Cavaliers during the fourth quarter in Game Three of the Second Round of the NBA Eastern Conference Playoffs at Rocket Arena on May 09, 2026 in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)
Jenkins went undrafted when he entered the NBA player pool in 2024. He started his career on a two-way contract with the Pistons. During his rookie effort, Jenkins saw the court for just 3.3 minutes per game in seven games.
The Pistons brought Jenkins back on another two-way deal in 2025-2026. He played a key role on the top team in the Eastern Conference. In February 2026, the Pistons converted Jenkins’ deal to a standard contract.
GettyDETROIT, MICHIGAN – MAY 03: Daniss Jenkins #24 of the Detroit Pistons celebrates a three point basket against the Orlando Magic during the second quarter in Game Seven of the First Round of the NBA Eastern Conference Playoffs at Little Caesars Arena on May 03, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)
During the 2025-2026 season, Jenkins started 19 out of 72 games. He saw the court for 20.2 minutes per game. The young veteran shot 40.8% from the field and 37.4% from three, to average 9.3 points per game.
As Jenkins returns to the Pistons, the 24-year-old is set to play a key role off the bench once again. Now that Jenkins has a full season, along with a playoff run under his belt, he could be working towards a notable pay day just two years after going undrafted.
Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso
Following an impressive season with the Detroit Pistons, Daniss Jenkins is set to return to the team, as expected. On Monday, June 29, Jenkins had a team option on the table, and the Pistons made the wise choice to exercise it. According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, Jenkins will make $4.0 million for the 2026-2027 […]