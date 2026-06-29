Detroit Pistons Make Big Decision On Daniss Jenkins Before NBA Free Agency

Following an impressive season with the Detroit Pistons, Daniss Jenkins is set to return to the team, as expected.

On Monday, June 29, Jenkins had a team option on the table, and the Pistons made the wise choice to exercise it.

According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, Jenkins will make $4.0 million for the 2026-2027 NBA season.

Daniss Jenkins’ NBA Career

Before entering the NBA, Jenkins had a busy run in college. He started his NCAA career at Pacific before going to Odessa College in 2021.

In the following year, Jenkins switched to Iona for a season. Lastly, Jenkins ended at St. John’s. During the 2023-2024 NCAA season, Jenkins started all 33 games for St. John’s. He shot 44.6% from the field, averaging 14.9 points.

In addition to his scoring, Jenkins came down with 3.5 rebounds per game and dished out 5.4 assists per game.

Jenkins went undrafted when he entered the NBA player pool in 2024. He started his career on a two-way contract with the Pistons. During his rookie effort, Jenkins saw the court for just 3.3 minutes per game in seven games.

The Pistons brought Jenkins back on another two-way deal in 2025-2026. He played a key role on the top team in the Eastern Conference. In February 2026, the Pistons converted Jenkins’ deal to a standard contract.

During the 2025-2026 season, Jenkins started 19 out of 72 games. He saw the court for 20.2 minutes per game. The young veteran shot 40.8% from the field and 37.4% from three, to average 9.3 points per game.

As Jenkins returns to the Pistons, the 24-year-old is set to play a key role off the bench once again. Now that Jenkins has a full season, along with a playoff run under his belt, he could be working towards a notable pay day just two years after going undrafted.