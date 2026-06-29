Hi, Subscriber

Detroit Pistons Make Big Decision On Kevin Huerter Before NBA Free Agency

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Orlando Magic v Detroit Pistons - Game One
Getty
DETROIT, MICHIGAN - APRIL 19: Kevin Huerter #27 of the Detroit Pistons plays against the Orlando Magic during game one of the first round of the eastern conference playoffs at Little Caesars Arena on April 19, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

The Detroit Pistons won’t let their 2025-2026 trade acquisition hit the NBA free agency market.

According to Shams Charania of ESPN, the Pistons are planning to re-sign the veteran sharpshooter Kevin Huerter to a three-year deal. The contract is worth $27 million.

Detroit Pistons Make Big Decision On Kevin Huerter Before NBA Free Agency

Minnesota TImberwolves v Detroit Pistons

GettyDETROIT, MICHIGAN – APRIL 02: Kevin Huerter #27 of the Detroit Pistons plays against the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena on April 02, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

The Pistons added Huerter on February 3, 2026. At the time, Huerter was wrapping up his short-lived run with the Chicago Bulls.

Huerter was sent in a three-team deal, which also included Dario Saric, Mike Conley, and Jaden Ivey. The Pistons landed the sharpshooter in a three-team deal with the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Bulls.

Huerter appeared in 25 games for the Pistons. Seeing the court for 20.5 minutes per game, he averaged 8.6 points off the bench. The veteran is typically known for his three-point shooting, but he struggled by making just 29.4% of his long-range attempts during that stretch with Detroit.

The Pistons had Huerter on the floor for five games in the playoffs. He struggled from the field by making 28.6% of his attempts with an average of 9.2 minutes per game off the bench.

Kevin Huerter’s NBA Career

Detroit Pistons v Indiana Pacers

GettyINDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – APRIL 12: Ethan Thompson #55 of the Indiana Pacers dribbles against Kevin Huerter #27 of the Detroit Pistons during the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on April 12, 2026 in Indianapolis, Indiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

Clearly, the Pistons aren’t too worried about Huerter’s lack of efficiency with the team. The 27-year-old veteran has plenty of experience, being in the league since 2018.

Coming out of Maryland in 2018, Huerter was a first-round pick for the Atlanta Hawks.

He spent the first four years of his career playing for the Hawks. In 2022-2023, Huerter was traded to the Sacramento Kings. He would play two full seasons for the Kings. During the 2024-2025 season, Huerter was traded to the Bulls.

With 551 games under his belt, Huerter has averaged 11.4 points, while shooting 36.8% from three.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

0 Comments