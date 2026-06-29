The Detroit Pistons won’t let their 2025-2026 trade acquisition hit the NBA free agency market.

According to Shams Charania of ESPN, the Pistons are planning to re-sign the veteran sharpshooter Kevin Huerter to a three-year deal. The contract is worth $27 million.

Detroit Pistons Make Big Decision On Kevin Huerter Before NBA Free Agency

The Pistons added Huerter on February 3, 2026. At the time, Huerter was wrapping up his short-lived run with the Chicago Bulls.

Huerter was sent in a three-team deal, which also included Dario Saric, Mike Conley, and Jaden Ivey. The Pistons landed the sharpshooter in a three-team deal with the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Bulls.

Huerter appeared in 25 games for the Pistons. Seeing the court for 20.5 minutes per game, he averaged 8.6 points off the bench. The veteran is typically known for his three-point shooting, but he struggled by making just 29.4% of his long-range attempts during that stretch with Detroit.

The Pistons had Huerter on the floor for five games in the playoffs. He struggled from the field by making 28.6% of his attempts with an average of 9.2 minutes per game off the bench.

Kevin Huerter’s NBA Career

Clearly, the Pistons aren’t too worried about Huerter’s lack of efficiency with the team. The 27-year-old veteran has plenty of experience, being in the league since 2018.

Coming out of Maryland in 2018, Huerter was a first-round pick for the Atlanta Hawks.

He spent the first four years of his career playing for the Hawks. In 2022-2023, Huerter was traded to the Sacramento Kings. He would play two full seasons for the Kings. During the 2024-2025 season, Huerter was traded to the Bulls.

With 551 games under his belt, Huerter has averaged 11.4 points, while shooting 36.8% from three.