DETROIT, MICHIGAN - FEBRUARY 02: Jalen Duren #0 of the Detroit Pistons celebrates a second half dunk while playing the Chicago Bulls at Little Caesars Arena on February 02, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. Detroit won the game 127-119. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
After the Los Angeles Lakers did their homework on some key free agents, including Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren, Rob Pelinka has struck a deal.
It wasn’t a sign-and-trade with the Pistons, which is something that Duren is reportedly desiring at the moment.
Instead, the Lakers acquired Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler.
The 7’2″ big man has been a target for the Lakers long before the start of free agency. Over time, it seemed Kessler could remain in place in Utah. However, the Lakers stuck with discussions and got something done.
GettyCHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – APRIL 10: Jalen Duren #0 of the Detroit Pistons signs an autograph after a basketball game against the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center on April 10, 2026 in Charlotte, North Carolina. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by David Jensen/Getty Images)
According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, the Lakers picked up Kessler for two first-round picks and two separate pick swaps. Kessler gets a sign-and-trade done for four years, $130 million.
Detroit Pistons Get Big Jalen Duren News After Lakers Trade
GettyCHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – APRIL 10: Jalen Duren #0 of the Detroit Pistons looks on during the first half of a basketball game against the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center on April 10, 2026 in Charlotte, North Carolina. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by David Jensen/Getty Images)
What does the Lakers’ trade for Kessler mean for their Duren pursuit?
You can consider it over.
Although the Lakers showed plenty of interest in Duren, telling him he’s a max player and scheduling two meetings with the big man, they ultimately get Kessler on a deal that is likely lower than what they would’ve had to offer to Duren.
The Pistons Aren’t In The Clear
GettyDETROIT, MICHIGAN – MAY 17: Jalen Duren #0 of the Detroit Pistons shoots the against James Harden #1 and Evan Mobley #4 of the Cleveland Cavaliers during the second half in Game Seven of the Second Round of the NBA Eastern Conference Playoffs at Little Caesars Arena on May 17, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
There is one less threat on the market, but others are out there. The Sacramento Kings met with Duren this week, and they would still like a sign-and-trade scenario for the All-Star center if it’s available.
While the Pistons are in a good spot, they are still reportedly far from where Duren wants them to be with their offer.
After an All-NBA run, Duren was supermax eligible. NBA rumors have suggested that the Pistons aren’t even willing to offer Duren the regular max contract.
The situation can change over time–but for now–Duren doesn’t seem to be willing to sign the offer the Pistons have on the table.
Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso
After the Los Angeles Lakers did their homework on some key free agents, including Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren, Rob Pelinka has struck a deal. It wasn’t a sign-and-trade with the Pistons, which is something that Duren is reportedly desiring at the moment. Instead, the Lakers acquired Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler. The 7’2″ big […]
Detroit Pistons Get Big Jalen Duren News After Lakers Trade