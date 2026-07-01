After the Los Angeles Lakers did their homework on some key free agents, including Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren, Rob Pelinka has struck a deal.

It wasn’t a sign-and-trade with the Pistons, which is something that Duren is reportedly desiring at the moment.

Instead, the Lakers acquired Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler.

The 7’2″ big man has been a target for the Lakers long before the start of free agency. Over time, it seemed Kessler could remain in place in Utah. However, the Lakers stuck with discussions and got something done.

According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, the Lakers picked up Kessler for two first-round picks and two separate pick swaps. Kessler gets a sign-and-trade done for four years, $130 million.

Detroit Pistons Get Big Jalen Duren News After Lakers Trade

What does the Lakers’ trade for Kessler mean for their Duren pursuit?

You can consider it over.

Although the Lakers showed plenty of interest in Duren, telling him he’s a max player and scheduling two meetings with the big man, they ultimately get Kessler on a deal that is likely lower than what they would’ve had to offer to Duren.

The Pistons Aren’t In The Clear

There is one less threat on the market, but others are out there. The Sacramento Kings met with Duren this week, and they would still like a sign-and-trade scenario for the All-Star center if it’s available.

While the Pistons are in a good spot, they are still reportedly far from where Duren wants them to be with their offer.

After an All-NBA run, Duren was supermax eligible. NBA rumors have suggested that the Pistons aren’t even willing to offer Duren the regular max contract.

The situation can change over time–but for now–Duren doesn’t seem to be willing to sign the offer the Pistons have on the table.