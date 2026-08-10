After spending several seasons playing together, Detroit Pistons centers Isaiah Stewart and Jalen Duren are parting ways.

Back in June, the Pistons agreed to send Stewart to the Memphis Grizzlies. Duren is a restricted free agent, with a shaky future.

So far, the Pistons have held firm on an offer that isn’t in the desired max range for Duren. As a result, the veteran center has yet to re-sign with the Pistons.

Ex-Pistons Big Man Isaiah Stewart Urges Team To Give Jalen Duren The Bag

The Pistons are no longer Stewart’s business, but he still wanted to dish his thoughts on his former team, in defense of his ex-teammate, Duren.

Stewart is siding with the player on this one, demanding that Duren gets what he deserves.

“It’s tricky, but [Duren] proved he’s worth what he’s asking for to the organization, if you ask me. They act like they want him to prove it [before last season], and I felt he proved it,” Stewart told Andscape.

“He was an All-Star, third-team All-NBA. I feel like he should get paid. He’s a huge core piece. Bring him back. … He’s been getting better every year. Third-year All-Star? Like come on, give him the bag. But at the same time, I hope it works out, and I hope he gets that money at the end of the day.”

Duren started just half of his games as a rookie in 2022-2023, but in year two, he was a full-time starter. Over the next three seasons, Duren averaged a double-double with the Pistons.

Last year, Duren averaged 19.5 points, 10.5 rebounds, and 2.0 assists per game in 70 games. His struggles in the playoffs have led to a lack of interest from Detroit in signing Duren to a max deal. As a result, there is a standoff–with Duren potentially taking on the qualifying offer and staring at free agency again next summer.