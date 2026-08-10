HOUSTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 24: Isaiah Stewart #28 of the Detroit Pistons stands on the court during the first half against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center on October 24, 2025 in Houston, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)
After spending several seasons playing together, Detroit Pistons centers Isaiah Stewart and Jalen Duren are parting ways.
Back in June, the Pistons agreed to send Stewart to the Memphis Grizzlies. Duren is a restricted free agent, with a shaky future.
GettyDETROIT, MICHIGAN – MARCH 28: Isaiah Stewart #28 and Jalen Duren #0 of the Detroit Pistons celebrate their win against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Little Caesars Arena on March 28, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)
So far, the Pistons have held firm on an offer that isn’t in the desired max range for Duren. As a result, the veteran center has yet to re-sign with the Pistons.
Ex-Pistons Big Man Isaiah Stewart Urges Team To Give Jalen Duren The Bag
GettyDETROIT, MICHIGAN – OCTOBER 28: Isaiah Stewart #28 of the Detroit Pistons reacts after a second half basket while playing the Chicago Bulls with Cade Cunningham #2 and Jalen Duren #0 at Little Caesars Arena on October 28, 2023 in Detroit, Michigan. Detroit won the game 118-102. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
The Pistons are no longer Stewart’s business, but he still wanted to dish his thoughts on his former team, in defense of his ex-teammate, Duren.
Stewart is siding with the player on this one, demanding that Duren gets what he deserves.
“It’s tricky, but [Duren] proved he’s worth what he’s asking for to the organization, if you ask me. They act like they want him to prove it [before last season], and I felt he proved it,” Stewart told Andscape.
“He was an All-Star, third-team All-NBA. I feel like he should get paid. He’s a huge core piece. Bring him back. … He’s been getting better every year. Third-year All-Star? Like come on, give him the bag. But at the same time, I hope it works out, and I hope he gets that money at the end of the day.”
GettyDETROIT, MICHIGAN – NOVEMBER 28: Jalen Duren #0 and Isaiah Stewart #28 of the Detroit Pistons celebrate during the first quarter against the Orlando Magic at Little Caesars Arena on November 28, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)
Duren started just half of his games as a rookie in 2022-2023, but in year two, he was a full-time starter. Over the next three seasons, Duren averaged a double-double with the Pistons.
Last year, Duren averaged 19.5 points, 10.5 rebounds, and 2.0 assists per game in 70 games. His struggles in the playoffs have led to a lack of interest from Detroit in signing Duren to a max deal. As a result, there is a standoff–with Duren potentially taking on the qualifying offer and staring at free agency again next summer.
Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso
After spending several seasons playing together, Detroit Pistons centers Isaiah Stewart and Jalen Duren are parting ways. Back in June, the Pistons agreed to send Stewart to the Memphis Grizzlies. Duren is a restricted free agent, with a shaky future. So far, the Pistons have held firm on an offer that isn’t in the desired […]