Former Detroit Pistons Forward Leaving NBA for EuroLeague Team

The Detroit Pistons are coming off their best season in 20 years, winning 60 games and topping the Eastern Conference.

The Pistons came up short in their quest to get back to the NBA Finals, losing to the Cleveland Cavaliers in seven games in the Eastern Conference semifinals.

Cade Cunningham had an MVP-like season, while Jalen Duren had his breakout campaign and was named an All-Star for the first time.

Former Detroit Pistons Forward Leaving The NBA

In a press release by Italian EuroLeague team Virtus Bologna, former Detroit Pistons forward Bobi Klintman is leaving the NBA. Klintman has signed a multi-year deal with Virtus Bologna after two seasons in the league.

“Virtus Pallacanestro Bologna SpA announces that it has reached a multi-year agreement with options with Bo “Bobi” Klintman.” “Virtus Bologna officially welcomes Bobi into the great black and white family.”

Donatas Urbonas of BasketNews initially reported Virtus Bologna’s interest in Klintman. The 23-year-old forward was still trying to get back into the NBA amid free agency, but it seems like he had a change of heart.

Klintman joins a couple of fellow former NBA players in Alen Smailagic and Luca Vildoza at Virtus Bologna.

Smailagic was a second-round pick by the New Orleans Pelicans in 2019, but he was traded to the Golden State Warriors on draft night. He spent two seasons with the Warriors and played a total of 29 games.

On the other hand, Vildoza appeared in seven games for the Milwaukee Bucks in 2022.

Virtus Bologna last won the Italian League title in 2025. They came up short last season, losing to Reyer Venezia in the semifinals. They are also two-time EuroLeague champions, 17-time Italian League champions and eight-time Italian Cup winners.

Bobi Klintman’s NBA Career

After playing college basketball at Wake Forest and professionally for the Cairns Taipans in the National Basketball League in Australia, Bobi Klintman was drafted 37th overall by the Minnesota Timberwolves in 2024. He was traded to the Detroit Pistons on draft night.

Klintman played a total of 20 games in two seasons for the Pistons. He averaged 1.9 points and 1.3 rebounds per game. He primarily played for the Motor City Cruise in the NBA G League.

In 28 games for the Cruise last season, Klintman averaged 12.9 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.4 steals. He shot 46.6% from the field, 39.0% from 3-point range and 73.0% from the free-throw line.

Less than a week before the end of the regular season, the Pistons waived Klintman to make way for Tolu Smith. The Pistons signed Smith to a standard two-year contract after a solid run in late March and early April.