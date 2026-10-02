Jalen Duren’s Fate With Pistons Officially Decided

Following a standoff that lasted several months and cast serious doubt about his future with the organization, the Detroit Pistons and center Jalen Duren have finally come to a resolution.

According to NBA Insider Shams Charania, the Pistons and Duren have agreed to a major contract extension, officially ending the stalemate between the two sides as the upcoming season rapidly approaches.

The Detroit Pistons Have Signed Jalen Duren To A Five-Year Contract

According to NBA Insider Shams Charania, the Pistons have signed Duren to a five-year, $200 million contract.

“BREAKING: All-NBA and All-Star center Jalen Duren has agreed to sign a five-year, $200 million fully guaranteed contract to return to the Detroit Pistons, agent Chafie Fields of THE•TEAM tells ESPN. This ends a prolonged restricted free agency dispute between the two sides,” Charania reported on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Charania continued:

“Duren ultimately accepts the standing Pistons proposal ahead of the 11:59 pm ET deadline on a one-year, $9.6M qualifying offer. Detroit placed the $200M guaranteed offer two weeks ago after offers ranging from $170M to $190M throughout the summer. There were fractures built within the player-team relationship during the business of restricted free agency that impact the start of the Pistons season,” he wrote.

“The 22-year-old skipped media day and the start of training camp mulling over the QO and hoping for a potential sign and trade, but the Pistons stood firm awaiting a decision and the sides lock in long term on a massive deal.”

The Pistons, who held media day on Sept. 28, will open the preseason slate of their schedule against the Phoenix Suns on Oct. 5, and will open the 2026-27 NBA regular season against the visiting Boston Celtics on Oct. 20.

Jalen Duren Is Coming Off A Career Season In Detroit

Duren established himself as one of Detroit’s most productive players during the regular season, averaging 19.5 points, 10.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists across 70 appearances; he earned a trip to the All-Star Game.

Unfortunately for Duren and the Pistons, he began struggling in the NBA postseason, the second straight year that Detroit earned a playoff berth. Duren averaged 10.2 points and 8.5 rebounds as the Pistons survived a first-round battle with the Orlando Magic before ultimately falling to the rival Cleveland Cavaliers in a seven-game second-round series.

Duren was originally taken with the 13th overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft by the Charlotte Hornets before his draft rights were dealt to New York and then ultimately sent to Detroit.

So far in his NBA career, he’s appeared in 276 games and averaged 13.5 points, 10.3 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game.