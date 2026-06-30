On the eve of NBA free agency, the Detroit Pistons found out that their star center, Jalen Duren, would take a meeting with the Sacramento Kings.

Not even an hour after that news was revealed, the Kings center Domantas Sabonis was linked to Detroit.

“The most likely scenario here would include Kings forward Domantas Sabonis heading to Detroit,” The Athletic’s Sam Amick reported.

“The key question now is how the Pistons see the situation, in light of the gap between them and Duren and the chance to get a three-time All-Star in return.”

Detroit Pistons Sent Brutally Honest Warning On Domantas Sabonis

Once the word got out about a potential Sabonis-Pistons pairing, Yahoo Sports’ NBA analyst Kevin O’Connor took to social media to fire off a brutally honest warning on Sabonis’ fit with the Pistons.

“Sabonis is a terrible fit with Cade [Cunningham],” O’Connor wrote.

“Shaky shooter, not a lob threat, plays zero defense. Would be a huge step back for the Pistons. A travesty of an offseason for Detroit if this happens.”

Domantas Sabonis NBA Career

Being in the NBA since 2016-2017, Sabonis started his career with the Oklahoma City Thunder. By year two, he was playing for the Indiana Pacers. With the Pacers, Sabonis averaged 16.3 points, 10.5 rebounds, and 4.2 assists.

Five years ago, Sabonis was dealt to the Kings in the Tyrese Haliburton blockbuster deal.

Since joining the Kings, Sabonis has appeared in 319 games over five years. With the Kings, Sabonis has averaged 19.0 points, 13.1 rebounds, and 59.3% from the field.

Pistons Could Lose Jalen Duren

After a strong regular season, which included an All-Star and All-NBA run, Duren struggled in the playoffs.

Although he is eligible for a super max, Duren isn’t expected to get it from anybody. At this point, he’s struggling to get projections in the max range. The Pistons are reportedly far away from Duren’s asking price.

As a result, Duren is actively looking into potentially joining the Kings via sign-and-trade. While that idea is far-fetched at the moment, due to Detroit’s desire to keep Duren, it’s necessary to know that Sabonis is likely in a return package from Sacramento.