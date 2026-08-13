Cade Cunningham Breaks Silence on Star Recruitment Reports

The Detroit Pistons entered the 2026 NBA offseason looking to build on a 60-win regular season that put them atop the Eastern Conference. With Cade Cunningham leading the team, Detroit explored several ways to add talent around its young core after its playoff run exposed areas that still needed improvement.

The Pistons considered several notable players during the offseason, including Austin Reaves, Kevin Durant, Kawhi Leonard and Kyrie Irving. Detroit ultimately did not land any of those stars, instead adding John Collins, Isaiah Joe, Garry Harris and Taurean Prince while continuing to rely on internal development.

Cunningham’s role in the Pistons’ offseason pursuit became a notable part of the discussion after reports linked him directly to player recruitment. That subject resurfaced during an interview as Detroit prepares to move forward with its current roster.

Cade Cunningham Denies Personally Recruiting NBA Stars

Cade Cunningham denied reports that he personally recruited Austin Reaves and other NBA stars to join the Detroit Pistons, while leaving the door open to conversations with players who genuinely fit the team.

“I don’t know where that report came from. I never told anybody that. Oh, I talked to XYZ. I wouldn’t say that report was all the way true either,” Cunningham said during the interview.

The Pistons star explained that conversations between NBA players can happen naturally, but he does not want to interfere with the team’s front office or cross into tampering.

“I’m all about the Pistons. I want the Pistons to be at the highest level possible. If there’s somebody that is available or wants to play for the Pistons, I can see that happening and I feel like it’s a good fit.

It’s easy to talk to them about that as long as I don’t get into all the What’s it called? Tinkering and all. I don’t know what it’s called. Messing with other players, I kind of just let our staff do their job,” Cunningham said.

He also said players already understand the style of basketball he wants to play and what Detroit is trying to build.

“I think other players… know the type of game that I want to play, know the type of game that the Pistons play, And, you know, the guys that want to be a part of that will be a part of that.”

The comments clarify Cunningham’s position after earlier reports suggested he had been directly involved in Detroit’s pursuit of Austin Reaves.

The reported recruitment was part of a broader offseason search that ultimately did not produce a major star addition. Detroit instead made several moves while keeping its focus on the existing core.

Pistons’ Austin Reaves Pursuit and Offseason Moves

According to ESPN’s Vincent Goodwill previously said Cunningham was “very involved in the potential recruitment of Austin Reaves.”

Austin Reaves ultimately remained with the Los Angeles Lakers on a four-year, $180 million max contract extension.

Austin Reaves had been an appealing fit for Detroit because of his ability to contribute as a scorer, shooter, ball-handler and playmaker.

He averaged 23.3 points, 5.5 assists and 4.7 rebounds in 51 games for the Lakers last season while shooting 49.0% from the field and 36.0% from three-point range.

Vincent Goodwill also identified Durant, Leonard and Irving among the names Detroit had interest in during the offseason. None of those pursuits resulted in a move.

The Pistons instead added Collins, Joe, Harris and Prince. They will now continue building around Cunningham and a young core that helped produce 60 wins last season.

For Cunningham, the focus remains on helping Detroit reach its highest level while allowing the team’s staff to handle player recruitment and roster decisions.