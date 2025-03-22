Draymond Makes Bold Prediction for Cade

It’s been a while since anyone took the Detroit Pistons seriously. But now, after years of futility and front-office purgatory, the question isn’t if the Pistons are on the rise—it’s how far Cade Cunningham can take them.

And if you ask Draymond Green? All the way.

“I’m gonna say it here first—Cade Cunningham will bring a championship back to Detroit.” via The Draymond Green Show

That’s not hyperbole from a guy who likes the sound of his own voice (though Draymond does enjoy the mic). That’s a four-time NBA champion calling his shot. And it doesn’t feel wild anymore—not with what we’ve seen from Cade this season.

Cade’s Coming-Out Year

Cade Cunningham isn’t just averaging career-highs—he’s dragging an entire franchise into legitimacy. After going 14-68 last season, the Pistons are now 39-31, sitting sixth in the East. Cunningham is averaging 25.6 points, 9.3 assists, and 6.1 rebounds. He’s turned a team once written off as a developmental project into a playoff threat.

And yes, he’s doing it with some help. The hiring of JB Bickerstaff stabilized the locker room. Dennis Schröder brought veteran grit. Tim Hardaway Jr. has spacing gravity. But this is Cade’s team. Always has been. Now everyone else is catching up to that fact.

Just ask Chandler Parsons.

“You take Cade Cunningham off the Pistons, they’re nowhere near the sixth seed,” Parsons said. “He’s that important to his team. He does everything.”

via Run It Back on FanDuel TV

Cade Cunningham’s Game-Winner Was a Statement

On national TV in Miami, Cade put the league on notice.

Bam Adebayo, a five-time All-Defensive Team member, was glued to him. Five seconds left. Tie game. And Cade pulled up for a cold-blooded banked three to seal it. He didn’t even check to see if it went in.

That night—25 points, 12 rebounds, 11 assists—wasn’t just Cade’s best game. It was proof he belongs in the All-NBA conversation. He now has nine triple-doubles this season and is 10th in points per game and third in assists.

And perhaps most importantly, he’s finally doing it on a team that wins.

Dark Horse to Win It All?

OK, slow down. Even Draymond tempered expectations a little.

“I don’t know when it’s going to be,” he said. “I think they still got some fine-tuning… but Cade Cunningham will bring a championship back to Detroit.” via The Draymond Green Show

This year? Probably not. But the Pistons have arrived, and Cade has broken through. He’s become the type of player who wins big games, not just gets stats. The type you build around.

He’s not just the face of the rebuild. He’s the reason they’re already past it.