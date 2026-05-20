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Pistons’ Cade Cunningham Gets Duke Star on Board in NBA Mock Draft

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PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - NOVEMBER 09: Cade Cunningham #2 of the Detroit Pistons looks on during a game against the Philadelphia 76ers at Xfinity Mobile Arena on November 09, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

Heading into a critical offseason, the Detroit Pistons can no longer keep their expectations low. After notching the first seed during the 2025-2026 NBA season, the Pistons have to possess a championship-or-bust mentality.

Therefore, Cade Cunnningham needs as much immediate help as possible. And if the Pistons keep their 21st overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, they need to hit on their top incoming rookie prospect. Yahoo Sports’ Kevin O’Connor predicts the selection could be the Duke star, Isaiah Evans.

Imagining Isaiah Evans as Cade Cunningham’s Teammate

GettyGREENVILLE, SOUTH CAROLINA – MARCH 21: Xavier Edmonds #24 of the Texas Christian University Horned Frogs drives to the basket defended by Patrick Ngongba #21 and Isaiah Evans #3 of the Duke Blue Devils during the second half in the second round of the 2026 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena on March 21, 2026 in Greenville, South Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

“Finding more shooting and creation would be one of the priorities entering this summer, which makes Evans an appealing choice,” O’Connor wrote.

“Evans is the kind of shooter that defenses always need to worry about. He’s a legitimate sharpshooter with the off-ball chops to thrive without even running any offense for himself, and he also has a developing handle that could unlock more creation chances. He’s still a perimeter-based player who needs to add more layers to his game to become a complete offensive talent, but the Pistons only need secondary creation alongside Cade Cunningham, not a primary creator.”

Coming out of North Carolina, Evans spent two seasons at Duke. He came off the bench for all but three games as a freshman. In 2025-2026, Evans became a full-time starter. He appeared in 38 games, shooting 43.3% from the field, producing 15.0 points per game. From three, Evans hit on 36.1% of his shots.

Cade Cunningham

GettyCLEVELAND, OHIO – MAY 09: Cade Cunningham #2 of the Detroit Pistons reacts during the first half of Game Three of the Second Round of the NBA Eastern Conference Playoffs against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Arena on May 09, 2026 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Cavaliers defeated the Pistons 116-109. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

The Pistons’ lack of shooting in the playoffs was exposed. Targeting reliable three-point scorers will help improve the team’s spacing in the half-court and take some of the pressure off Cunningham.

While the Pistons aren’t holding a lottery pick, Evans’ shooting skillset could help him earn a day-one role for Detroit, if he is indeed the selection.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

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