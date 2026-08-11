Cade Cunningham Gushes Over Detroit Pistons’ Newly-Signed Lob Threat

Cade Cunningham is over the moon after the Detroit Pistons signed a new lob threat and floor spacer after the team finished with the top seed in the Eastern Conference last season.

In an exclusive interview made by DJ Siddiqi of Clutchpoints, Cunningham expressed how much he loved the Pistons’ signing of John Collins on a three-year, $51 million contract in free agency,

Collins is expected to provide serviceable defense, shooting, floor spacing, and a lob threat for Cunningham, who is the engine of the Pistons’ offense.

“He’s gonna bring more than one thing. He’s gonna bring a lot of different things that we need — offense, defense, athleticism, toughness, mindset,” Cunningham said. “All those things, (also being a) three-point shooter. How can I just say what’s the biggest thing? So many things he’s gonna bring to the table.”

John Collins Seen To Be Cade Cunningham’s Perfect Pick-And-Roll Partner

During the 2025-2026 NBA season with the LA Clippers, Collins played 69 games, 56 of which he started, averaging 13.6 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 1.0 assists in 27.1 minutes per game while shooting 55.2% from the field and 40.6% from 3-point range.

Collins is perfect as a pick-and-roll partner for Cunningham as the former possesses uncanny athleticism near the rim and could also pop out in the perimeter to take jumpers.

Cunningham had a breakout 2025-2026 NBA season, leading the Pistons to the Eastern Conference’s No. 1 seed, making his second All-Star appearance, and finishing fifth in MVP voting while averaging 23.9 points, 9.9 assists, and 5.5 rebounds per game.

The team reached the second round of the playoffs, but lost in Game 7 against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

It is not the first time Collins will play alongside an elite offensive hub. During his first six seasons in the NBA, Collins played with Trae Young with the Atlanta Hawks, where he played a prominent role in the team’s 2021 Eastern Conference Finals run, where they lost to the eventual NBA champions Milwaukee Bucks.

Cade Cunningham Reveals Vibe In His First Conversation With New Pistons Teammate John Collins

Cade Cunningham has already connected with his new Pistons teammate John Collins. He revealed the vibe of their conversation in the same interview with Clutchpoints.

“He’s somebody that I’ve respected for a long time since I played against him,” Cunningham said. “He’s somebody that stands out whenever you play against him, as far as how hard he works, and the skill sets that he has. To have him on the team now, after having took note of him as a player that I could see myself playing with a long time ago, we’re excited. He felt the same way talking about me, so both of us are excited to get on the court together.”

The Pistons is expected to remain among the top teams in the Eastern Conference next season. However, they will be facing stiffer competition with the added star power on the Philadelphia 76ers, Boston Celtics, Toronto Raptors, and the Washington Wizards.

The East will also see the likes of intact rosters such as the Cleveland Cavaliers, Atlanta Hawks, and the reigning NBA champion New York Knicks.