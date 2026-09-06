Detroit Pistons Star Cade Cunningham Posts 1 Word With New Pressure Looming

Cade Cunningham didn’t need a long caption to make his mindset clear with the Detroit Pistons‘ next season approaching.

The Pistons star posted a photo of himself in uniform to Instagram on September 5 and accompanied it with a one-word message: “Motivated.”

Cunningham didn’t explain what specifically prompted the message, so connecting it to any single ranking, criticism or offseason storyline would be speculation. The timing, however, is notable.

Detroit is less than a month away from the opening of NBA training camps on September 29, and Cunningham is about to enter a very different kind of season. After climbing all the way to 60-22 and the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference last year, the Pistons aren’t sneaking up on anybody anymore.

They also have a playoff ending worth remembering.

Cade Cunningham’s Last Game Left Pistons With Plenty of Motivation

Detroit’s 2025-26 season ended one victory short of the Eastern Conference finals.

After forcing a Game 7 against the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Pistons were routed 125-94 on their home floor. Cunningham finished with 13 points, four rebounds and five assists while shooting 5-of-16 from the field and missing all seven of his 3-point attempts.

It was a jarring ending to what had otherwise been another major step in Cunningham’s rise.

The 24-year-old averaged 23.9 points, 9.9 assists and 5.5 rebounds over 64 regular-season games as Detroit produced the best record in the East.

That’s what makes “motivated” more interesting than it would have been a year ago.

The Pistons aren’t trying simply to prove they’re a playoff team anymore. They’ve already done that. They aren’t trying to prove their first breakthrough season was sustainable, either. Sixty wins answered plenty of those questions.

The next step is translating regular-season success into a longer May — and potentially June — run.

Pistons Have Another Challenge for Cunningham

Detroit has also spent the offseason thinking about how to make life easier on its franchise player.

Hunter Patterson of The Athletic recently reported that Cunningham worked alongside Ausar Thompson during offseason pickup games in Miami, with Detroit seeing opportunities to use Cunningham more effectively away from the ball. NBA.com republished Patterson’s report on September 2.

Heavy’s Juan Paolo David recently examined why that adjustment could matter for a Pistons offense that has relied so heavily on Cunningham’s creation.

The idea is significant because Cunningham’s next leap doesn’t necessarily have to come from simply taking more shots or dominating the ball more often.

Detroit needs to find ways to keep its best player dangerous without forcing him to initiate every important possession. If Thompson and the Pistons’ other ball-handlers can shoulder more of that responsibility, Cunningham could attack defenses from different spots while conserving energy for the situations that matter most.

That’s a meaningful issue for a player coming off two straight playoff runs and now carrying substantially different expectations.

Cunningham’s Instagram post doesn’t tell us exactly what’s motivating him.

Detroit fans probably don’t need much imagination to come up with a few possibilities.

The Pistons report for the new season later this month before opening their 2026-27 schedule against the Boston Celtics on October 20 at Little Caesars Arena.

After 60 wins and a Game 7 exit, “motivated” is an appropriate place to start.