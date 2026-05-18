Cade Cunningham Opens Up on Special Pistons Bond After Playoff Elimination

The Detroit Pistons’ season ended Sunday night with a 131-100 Game 7 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers at Little Caesars Arena, closing the door on a playoff run that marked significant progress for the franchise under head coach J.B. Bickerstaff and president of basketball operations Trajan Langdon.

Detroit struggled to find an offensive rhythm throughout the elimination game. The Cavaliers built a 17-point halftime lead behind strong performances from Donovan Mitchell, Jarrett Allen, and Sam Merrill, then pulled away in the second half. Cade Cunningham led the Pistons with 12 first-half points, but Cleveland’s shooting and defensive pressure proved too much as the Cavaliers advanced to the Eastern Conference finals.

After the loss, Cunningham reflected less on the result and more on the bond the Pistons developed during a season that saw the organization re-establish a competitive culture. The All-Star guard credited both the locker room environment and the leadership group for helping the team take a major step forward.

Cade Cunningham Praises J.B. Bickerstaff and Detroit Pistons Locker Room

Cunningham spoke emotionally about the group after the season-ending defeat, highlighting the chemistry the team built during the year.

“Yeah, very grateful,” Cunningham said during his postgame media session. “You know, I’m grateful for the whole season. I’m grateful that everybody came out of the season healthy. Nothing crazy.”

The former No. 1 overall pick said the connection inside the locker room stood out more than any other season in his NBA career.

“We had a lot of fun this year competing with each other,” Cunningham said. “Practice, flights, games obviously. Had a lot of fun. We bonded more than any other team that I’ve had in the NBA.”

Cunningham pointed directly to Bickerstaff and Langdon for helping create that environment after arriving in Detroit two years ago.

“A lot of that is a credit to Coach and, you know, just the environment that he instilled, Trajan and the environment that they instilled in the building,” Cunningham said. “Things that are business, but also we have fun together and we enjoy our time with each other.”

Detroit’s season represented a major turnaround after years near the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings. The Pistons leaned heavily on defense and physicality throughout the year, building an identity similar to past Detroit teams that prioritized toughness and rebounding.

The playoff run ultimately ended against a Cavaliers team that exposed Detroit’s offensive limitations. Cunningham carried a massive offensive workload throughout the postseason, while the Pistons struggled to consistently generate half-court scoring outside of him.

Still, Cunningham made it clear he appreciated the team’s growth this season.

“So, you know, I can’t thank everybody enough for, you know, just creating that environment, allowing us to grow in the way we did and all the support that, you know, I’ve had and the whole team has had this season,” he said.

Cleveland Cavaliers End Detroit Pistons Season in Dominant Game 7

Cleveland controlled Game 7 from the opening quarter and never allowed Detroit to build momentum.

The Cavaliers hit six three-pointers in the first quarter and took a 31-22 lead after Donovan Mitchell drilled a half-court buzzer-beater. Sam Merrill added key perimeter shooting throughout the night, while Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley dominated inside.

Detroit’s offense stalled badly in the second quarter. The Pistons shot 36 percent from the field in the first half and entered the break trailing 64-47. Cunningham was the only Detroit starter in double figures at halftime.

The second half followed a similar pattern. Mitchell scored repeatedly in isolation, Allen continued to finish around the rim, and Cleveland’s lead eventually stretched beyond 30 points. Cavaliers fans could be heard inside Little Caesars Arena late in the fourth quarter as Detroit’s season slipped away.

The loss ended a postseason run that still showed progress for a young Pistons roster built around Cunningham, Ausar Thompson, and Jalen Duren. Detroit pushed Cleveland to seven games despite offensive struggles that grew more pronounced as the series progressed.

Questions now shift to the offseason and how the Pistons improve their offense around Cunningham while maintaining the defensive identity that fueled their rise this year.

For Cunningham, though, the immediate focus after the loss centered on appreciation for the group that helped Detroit return to playoff relevance.

“We had a lot of fun,” Cunningham said. “We bonded more than any other team that I’ve had in the NBA.”