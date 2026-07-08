Pistons Trade $28 Million Veteran to Eastern Conference Rival

After a disappointing second-round exit in the NBA Playoffs, the Detroit Pistons are making quick work of this summer.

Including multiple moves to create offensive help behind Cade Cunningham, Detroit continued this pattern on Tuesday. The Pistons agreed to a trade with the Milwaukee Bucks.

“The Detroit Pistons are trading Caris LeVert and two second-round picks to the Milwaukee Bucks for Taurean Prince and Gary Harris,” ESPN’s Shams Charania reported. “Pistons will create a trade exception from the deal and savings while Bucks acquire LeVert and pick up assets.”

Pistons Create Salary Space in Caris LeVert Trade

As Shams Charania mentioned, the Pistons are looking to “create a trade exception from the deal and savings.”

Caris LeVert signed a two-year, $29 million contract with the Pistons last offseason. The final year and $14.8 million that is owed to the 31-year-old will now be sent to the Milwaukee Bucks.

LeVert never seemed to fit the Pistons’ rotation in his only year with the franchise. Through 60 games, he averaged 7.4 points and 2.0 rebounds in 19.2 minutes per game. All three numbers are career-lows for the 10-year veteran.

Play

These numbers continued to shrink in the postseason. LeVert moved his way down the depth chart, behind players like Duncan Robinson and Daniss Jenkins. This would result in playoff averages of 5.9 points and 2.2 rebounds per game.

Bringing in Gary Harris and Taurean Prince and moving LeVert will open up more cap space for Detroit to use this summer.

What Moves Have the Pistons Made This Offseason?

After a disappointing end to the 2025-26 season, the Detroit Pistons have made the necessary moves to add more offensive firepower alongside franchise superstar Cade Cunningham.

Detroit’s biggest splash so far this offseason is the addition of John Collins in free agency. The 6-foot-9 forward and the Pistons agreed on a three-year, $51 million contract.

Collins, 28, is a score-first forward who will expect to be just that in Detroit. Through 69 games with the Los Angeles Clippers last season, Collins averaged 13.6 points and 5.2 rebounds on 55.2/40.6/76.6 shooting splits.

Detroit traded for Oklahoma City Thunder sharpshooter Isaiah Joe. In exchange, the Thunder received two second-round draft picks.

Joe, 27, averaged 11.1 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 1.3 assists per game on 45.5/42.3/89.4 shooting splits.

The Pistons also re-signed guard Kevin Huerter to a three-year, $27 million deal and forward Javonte Green to a one-year, $3.6 million contract.

Huerter, 27, came over from the Chicago Bulls at February’s trade deadline. In 25 games with Detroit, Huerter was a reliable shooter. He averaged 8.6 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 2.5 assists per game on 45.1/29.4/93.3 shooting splits.

Green, 32, played in all 82 regular-season games for the Pistons in 2025-26. While mostly coming off the bench, Green averaged 6.9 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 1.2 steals per game on 44.7/38.1/84.0 shooting splits.