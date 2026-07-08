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Pistons Trade $28 Million Veteran to Eastern Conference Rival

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Caris LeVert
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The Detroit Pistons traded forward Caris LeVert and two second-round picks to the Milwaukee Bucks in exchange for Taurean Prince and Gary Harris, ESPN's Shams Charania reported.

After a disappointing second-round exit in the NBA Playoffs, the Detroit Pistons are making quick work of this summer.

Including multiple moves to create offensive help behind Cade Cunningham, Detroit continued this pattern on Tuesday. The Pistons agreed to a trade with the Milwaukee Bucks.

“The Detroit Pistons are trading Caris LeVert and two second-round picks to the Milwaukee Bucks for Taurean Prince and Gary Harris,” ESPN’s Shams Charania reported. “Pistons will create a trade exception from the deal and savings while Bucks acquire LeVert and pick up assets.”

Pistons Create Salary Space in Caris LeVert Trade

Caris LeVert

GettyAfter signing a two-year, $29 million contract with the Detroit Pistons last offseason, the franchise traded the veteran guard after one season with the team. LeVert, 31, averaged 7.4 points and 2.0 rebounds in 19.2 minutes per game in 2025-26. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

As Shams Charania mentioned, the Pistons are looking to “create a trade exception from the deal and savings.”

Caris LeVert signed a two-year, $29 million contract with the Pistons last offseason. The final year and $14.8 million that is owed to the 31-year-old will now be sent to the Milwaukee Bucks.

LeVert never seemed to fit the Pistons’ rotation in his only year with the franchise. Through 60 games, he averaged 7.4 points and 2.0 rebounds in 19.2 minutes per game. All three numbers are career-lows for the 10-year veteran.

These numbers continued to shrink in the postseason. LeVert moved his way down the depth chart, behind players like Duncan Robinson and Daniss Jenkins. This would result in playoff averages of 5.9 points and 2.2 rebounds per game.

Bringing in Gary Harris and Taurean Prince and moving LeVert will open up more cap space for Detroit to use this summer.

What Moves Have the Pistons Made This Offseason?

John Collins

GettyThe Detroit Pistons have added free agent forward John Collins on a three-year, $51 million deal. On top of this, Detroit has traded for Isaiah Joe and re-signed Kevin Huerter and Javonte Green to new contracts. (Photo by Jack Gorman/Getty Images)

After a disappointing end to the 2025-26 season, the Detroit Pistons have made the necessary moves to add more offensive firepower alongside franchise superstar Cade Cunningham.

Detroit’s biggest splash so far this offseason is the addition of John Collins in free agency. The 6-foot-9 forward and the Pistons agreed on a three-year, $51 million contract.

Collins, 28, is a score-first forward who will expect to be just that in Detroit. Through 69 games with the Los Angeles Clippers last season, Collins averaged 13.6 points and 5.2 rebounds on 55.2/40.6/76.6 shooting splits.

Detroit traded for Oklahoma City Thunder sharpshooter Isaiah Joe. In exchange, the Thunder received two second-round draft picks.

Joe, 27, averaged 11.1 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 1.3 assists per game on 45.5/42.3/89.4 shooting splits.

The Pistons also re-signed guard Kevin Huerter to a three-year, $27 million deal and forward Javonte Green to a one-year, $3.6 million contract.

Huerter, 27, came over from the Chicago Bulls at February’s trade deadline. In 25 games with Detroit, Huerter was a reliable shooter. He averaged 8.6 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 2.5 assists per game on 45.1/29.4/93.3 shooting splits.

Green, 32, played in all 82 regular-season games for the Pistons in 2025-26. While mostly coming off the bench, Green averaged 6.9 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 1.2 steals per game on 44.7/38.1/84.0 shooting splits.

Toran Flores is a sports reporter located in Cheyenne, Wyoming. He's covered news in the NFL, NBA, MLB, WNBA, and college sports. His work has been featured on platforms like FanSided, Athlon Sports, The Sporting News, Lakers All Day Everyday, and others. In his free time, Toran enjoys spending time with family and friends, staying active, and traveling. More about Toran Flores

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Pistons Trade $28 Million Veteran to Eastern Conference Rival

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