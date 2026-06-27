A Detroit Pistons rival is receiving a push to take a look at the third-year veteran, Ron Holland, as a top trade target.

In Bleacher Report’s full NBA rundown of top trade targets for each team, writer Grant Hughes believes that the top target for the Cavs is No. 5 on the Pistons.

Cavaliers Urged To Target Detroit Pistons’ Defensive Menace

Out of the top three targets listed, Holland is the only defensive-minded player.

While Holland has a lot of room for improvement on the offensive side of the ball, he is the type of player who embraces his role and could be a star in his niche.

“Holland is a defensive menace who’s still just 20 years old. In his two NBA seasons, he’s racked up steals and altercations while running the floor and rebounding at high rates for a wing,” Hughes wrote.

“It’s way too early to conclude he’ll never straighten out his jumper, and he’d immediately be the guy tasked with checking the opponent’s best scoring threat in the backcourt or on the wing.”

Should The Pistons Shop Holland?

Some rumblings over the past week have suggested that Holland could be on the Pistons’ trade block.

However, his name was tossed in as a possible asset in a package for hypothetical blockbuster deals. You’re probably not getting that from Cleveland right now.

The Cavaliers have a few players they could be looking to shop. Offseason rumors have suggested that Jaylon Tyson, Max Strus, and Dennis Schroder are names to watch.

All three fit what the Pistons are looking for. Tyson is a 23-year-old third-year veteran who averaged 44.6% from three on 4.5 attempts last season.

Max Strus is a seven-year sharpshooter who has shot 37.0% from deep throughout his career, which included stops in Chicago, Miami, and now Cleveland.

Then, there’s Schroder, whom the Pistons know well. He played 28 games for the Pistons in 2024-2025 and produced averages of 10.8 points and 5.3 assists off the bench. The Pistons liked Schroder when he went into free agency, but they weren’t willing to outbid the Sacramento Kings.

The issue with Strus and Schroder is the contracts. Strus’s deal is expiring, but he’s set to make $16.6 million next season. Dennis Schroder still has two years left on his $44.4 million contract.

Holland shouldn’t be untouchable for Detroit, but his defensive skill set matches the team’s identity. The same reason why the Cavs would want him is the same reason why the Pistons should keep the 20-year-old former fifth pick.