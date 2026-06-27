Hi, Subscriber

Cavaliers Urged To Target Detroit Pistons’ Defensive Menace

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
NBA G League Fall Invitational - Perth Wildcats v G League Ignite
Getty
HENDERSON, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 08: Ron Holland #0 of G League Ignite wears Nike shoes in the second half of an NBA G League Fall Invitational game against the Perth Wildcats on September 08, 2023 in Henderson, Nevada. The Wildcats defeated Ignite 127-112. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

A Detroit Pistons rival is receiving a push to take a look at the third-year veteran, Ron Holland, as a top trade target.

In Bleacher Report’s full NBA rundown of top trade targets for each team, writer Grant Hughes believes that the top target for the Cavs is No. 5 on the Pistons.

Cavaliers Urged To Target Detroit Pistons’ Defensive Menace

Minnesota TImberwolves v Detroit Pistons

GettyDETROIT, MICHIGAN – APRIL 02: Ronald Holland II #5 of the Detroit Pistons tries to drive between Naz Reid #11 and Kyle Anderson #12 of the Minnesota Timberwolves during the first half at Little Caesars Arena on April 02, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Out of the top three targets listed, Holland is the only defensive-minded player.

While Holland has a lot of room for improvement on the offensive side of the ball, he is the type of player who embraces his role and could be a star in his niche.

“Holland is a defensive menace who’s still just 20 years old. In his two NBA seasons, he’s racked up steals and altercations while running the floor and rebounding at high rates for a wing,” Hughes wrote.

“It’s way too early to conclude he’ll never straighten out his jumper, and he’d immediately be the guy tasked with checking the opponent’s best scoring threat in the backcourt or on the wing.”

Should The Pistons Shop Holland?

Philadelphia 76ers v Detroit Pistons

GettyDETROIT, MICHIGAN – MARCH 12: Ronald Holland II #5 of the Detroit Pistons tries to drive around Jabari Walker #33 of the Philadelphia 76ers during the second half at Little Caesars Arena on March 12, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Some rumblings over the past week have suggested that Holland could be on the Pistons’ trade block.

However, his name was tossed in as a possible asset in a package for hypothetical blockbuster deals. You’re probably not getting that from Cleveland right now.

The Cavaliers have a few players they could be looking to shop. Offseason rumors have suggested that Jaylon Tyson, Max Strus, and Dennis Schroder are names to watch.

All three fit what the Pistons are looking for. Tyson is a 23-year-old third-year veteran who averaged 44.6% from three on 4.5 attempts last season.

Max Strus is a seven-year sharpshooter who has shot 37.0% from deep throughout his career, which included stops in Chicago, Miami, and now Cleveland.

Then, there’s Schroder, whom the Pistons know well. He played 28 games for the Pistons in 2024-2025 and produced averages of 10.8 points and 5.3 assists off the bench. The Pistons liked Schroder when he went into free agency, but they weren’t willing to outbid the Sacramento Kings.

The issue with Strus and Schroder is the contracts. Strus’s deal is expiring, but he’s set to make $16.6 million next season. Dennis Schroder still has two years left on his $44.4 million contract.

Holland shouldn’t be untouchable for Detroit, but his defensive skill set matches the team’s identity. The same reason why the Cavs would want him is the same reason why the Pistons should keep the 20-year-old former fifth pick.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

0 Comments