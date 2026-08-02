Pistons’ 24-Year-Old Guard Makes Change After John Collins Addition

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 10: Chaz Lanier #20 of the Detroit Pistons dribbles the ball during the game against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center on March 10, 2026 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ishika Samant/Getty Images)
As the Detroit Pistons prepare for the 2026-2027 NBA season, their second-year guard decided to make a change, doing a favor for the team’s new addition.
The sophomore sharpshooter will don a new number in year two. Currently, it’s unclear which number Lanier will roll with.
Chaz Lanier’s NBA Run So Far
GettyDETROIT, MICHIGAN – OCTOBER 16: Chaz Lanier #20 of the Detroit Pistons tries to drive around Will Riley #27 of the Washington Wizards in the second half during a preseason game at Little Caesars Arena on October 16, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
Before reaching the NBA, Lanier attended North Florida, playing NCAA ball there for four seasons.
During his final NCAA run, Lanier played at Tennessee. He started all 38 games he played, shooting 39.5% from three and averaging 18.0 points per game.
Going into the 2025 NBA Draft, Lanier was projected to become an early second-round pick. The Pistons called on him with their 37th pick. They hoped that Lanier would give the team a solid scoring punch off the bench.
GettyDETROIT, MICHIGAN – OCTOBER 16: Chaz Lanier #20 of the Detroit Pistons plays against the Washington Wizards during a preseason game at Little Caesars Arena on October 16, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
It was difficult for Lanier to crack the Pistons’ rotation in year one. He played in 34 games, averaging just 7.7 minutes on the court.
As a rookie, Lanier shot 31.5% from the field and hit on 28.4% of his shots from three, averaging 2.4 points per game.
While playing with the Motor City Cruise in the G League, Lanier saw the court for 32.6 minutes per game. He hit on 43.8% of his shots from the field and knocked down 37.8% of his threes. Lanier produced an average of 16.9 points per game.
John Collins Arrives In Detroit
GettyINGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 07: John Collins #20 of the Los Angeles Clippers goes to the basket against John Poulakidas #1 and Ryan Nembhard #9 of the Dallas Mavericks during the first quarter of the NBA game at Intuit Dome on April 07, 2026 in Inglewood, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)
The Pistons are bringing in John Collins via sign-and-trade with the Los Angeles Clippers.
After losing Tobias Harris to the San Antonio Spurs, the Pistons hope that the 28-year-old power forward brings the same value to the court. Last season, Collins played his ninth year in the NBA and averaged 13.6 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 1.0 assists with the Clippers.
Collins will likely start for Detroit in year 10 and looks to play a key role in 2026-2027.
Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso
As the Detroit Pistons prepare for the 2026-2027 NBA season, their second-year guard decided to make a change, doing a favor for the team’s new addition.According to Etienne Catalan, Chaz Lanier is giving up No. 20 to his new teammate, John Collins. Etienne Catalan @EtienneCatalan · Follow John Collins (@jcollins20_) will wear No. 20 for […]