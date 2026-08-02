Pistons’ 24-Year-Old Guard Makes Change After John Collins Addition

As the Detroit Pistons prepare for the 2026-2027 NBA season, their second-year guard decided to make a change, doing a favor for the team’s new addition.

According to Etienne Catalan, Chaz Lanier is giving up No. 20 to his new teammate, John Collins.

The sophomore sharpshooter will don a new number in year two. Currently, it’s unclear which number Lanier will roll with.

Chaz Lanier’s NBA Run So Far

Before reaching the NBA, Lanier attended North Florida, playing NCAA ball there for four seasons.

During his final NCAA run, Lanier played at Tennessee. He started all 38 games he played, shooting 39.5% from three and averaging 18.0 points per game.

Going into the 2025 NBA Draft, Lanier was projected to become an early second-round pick. The Pistons called on him with their 37th pick. They hoped that Lanier would give the team a solid scoring punch off the bench.

It was difficult for Lanier to crack the Pistons’ rotation in year one. He played in 34 games, averaging just 7.7 minutes on the court.

As a rookie, Lanier shot 31.5% from the field and hit on 28.4% of his shots from three, averaging 2.4 points per game.

While playing with the Motor City Cruise in the G League, Lanier saw the court for 32.6 minutes per game. He hit on 43.8% of his shots from the field and knocked down 37.8% of his threes. Lanier produced an average of 16.9 points per game.

John Collins Arrives In Detroit

The Pistons are bringing in John Collins via sign-and-trade with the Los Angeles Clippers.

After losing Tobias Harris to the San Antonio Spurs, the Pistons hope that the 28-year-old power forward brings the same value to the court. Last season, Collins played his ninth year in the NBA and averaged 13.6 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 1.0 assists with the Clippers.

Collins will likely start for Detroit in year 10 and looks to play a key role in 2026-2027.