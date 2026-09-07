Pistons’ 24-Year-Old Guard Gets Put On Notice Before NBA Season

Following a quiet rookie season with the Detroit Pistons, Chaz Lanier has some pressure heading into the new year.

As Detroit Jock City recently put together a list of three players who are considered to be on thin ice heading into training camp, the sophomore sharpshooter unsurprisingly landed on the list.

Chaz Lanier Could Be In Trouble

“The 24-year-old shooting guard, who was Detroit’s second-round pick in 2025, has to take a big step forward after a quiet rookie campaign. He showed signs of that in the Summer League after he made a ton of threes,” DJC wrote.

“But that is all he can do at this stage of his career. He is still an unproven player. If his shot isn’t falling, he could find himself falling further down the depth chart. Considering how many other shooting guard options there are on the roster, Lanier can’t afford not to hit shots.”

Even if Lanier makes it out of training camp with a roster spot in Detroit, it was suggested that Lanier “isn’t going to be safe all season.” The 24-year-old still has a lot to prove.

The Contract Situation

After making $1.2 million in 2025-2026, Lanier is set to see a slight pay bump in 2026-2027.

The sophomore guard will earn $2.15 million, which is guaranteed. Beyond the 2026-2027 season, the rest of Lanier’s contract is no longer guaranteed. The Pistons could cut ties with Lanier before June 29, 2027 and avoid paying out the rest of his four-year, $8.6 million deal.

In addition, the 2028-2029 salary of $2.7 million is a team option.

Chaz Lanier’s NBA Career So Far

After being selected No, 37 overall by the Pistons in the 2025 NBA Draft, Lanier didn’t get to see the court for much action as a rookie.

In 34 appearances, Lanier averaged 7.7 minutes per game, while shooting 31.5% from the field and 28.4% from deep. He averaged 2.4 points per game.

Lanier saw the court for 18 games in the NBA G League with the Motor City Cruise. With 32.6 minutes of playing time on average, the rookie shot 37.2% from three to average 16.9 points per game.

Along with his scoring, Lanier came down with 2.3 rebounds per game and dished out 1.6 assists per game.

It hasn’t been a strong start for Lanier, which understandably might have him on thin ice. However, Lanier won’t be stealing minutes from anyone early on. The Pistons should be able to continue to develop the sophomore ahead of another important season.