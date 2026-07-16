If the Detroit Pistons still have any interest in inserting themselves into the Michael Porter Jr. trade market, then they could soon have an answer on whether he’ll be made available or not by the Brooklyn Nets.

At this stage of the offseason, the Nets aren’t actively shopping Porter. Recently, it was suggested that if the Nets don’t reach an extension with Porter Jr. before the start of his contract year, then a trade will certainly be in play.

On Tuesday, July 14, Nets GM Sean Marks told reporters that extension discussions have not taken place just yet.

That was a good sign for the Pistons. NBA Insider Chris Haynes is reporting the same on Thursday, July 16.

Detroit Pistons Get Clarity On Sharpshooting Trade Target’s Timeline

“If it becomes apparent early on that an extension is not in play, then I believe the next step will be the Brooklyn Nets and Michael Porter Jr. potentially parting ways and potentially looking to move,” Haynes reported this week.

The NBA Insider explained that contract discussions will begin towards the “tail end” of the NBA Summer League. The Summer League concludes on July 19.

Should The Pistons Pursue Michael Porter Jr.

The Pistons’ plans for the offseason were simple: get star-caliber scorers around Cade Cunningham.

Some of the notable names the Pistons wanted included Austin Reaves, Coby White, Tyler Herro, and Norman Powell. Most of them landed new contracts, while Herro stayed on the same deal but got shipped to the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Pistons did what they could in free agency and the trade market, but there is still a void to be filled. Porter could be an ideal addition.

During his first and only season with the Nets, Porter appeared in 52 games. He shot 46.3% from the field and knocked down 36.3% of his threes.

The veteran forward produced averages of 24.2 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 3.0 assists.

Even when Porter wasn’t one of the primary pieces on a rebuilding team, he was certainly productive in a complementary role.

During his six seasons with the Denver Nuggets, Porter posted averages of 16.2 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 1.4 assists. Throughout his career, Porter knocked down 39.8% of his threes.