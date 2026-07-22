As the Detroit Pistons were rumored to be in the market for Tyler Herro, the Miami Heat and the Milwaukee Bucks struck the Giannis Antetokounmpo blockbuster deal without allowing anybody else to get involved.

While Herro going to Milwaukee in that deal didn’t guarantee he would stay, it was clear that the Pistons’ chances of landing him were slimmer than before.

As time passes, it’s becoming more than clear that Herro wants to stick with the Bucks long-term. His recent quotes are bad news for the Pistons, who could still have interest in adding the sharpshooter.

Detroit Pistons Get Clear Message From 7-Year NBA Trade Target

During a sit-down with The Athletic, Herro got honest on landing in Milwaukee.

Despite the Bucks entering a rebuilding situation, which is much different than his time with the Miami Heat, Herro calls Wisconsin home. He’s embracing the trade.

“I’m happy where I’m at now,” Herro said. “If I literally had to pick another team in the league to play for, it would be Milwaukee. I’m super excited to be in Milwaukee. Fresh start for everyone — the organization, myself — and we’re really gonna hit it home.”

Herro added that he sees the potential and promise that the Bucks currently have, and he’s speaking like a player who expects to stick with Milwaukee through the 2026-2027 NBA season.

Should The Pistons Keep Tabs On Herro?

The Pistons made some notable changes this offseason, but they didn’t get an All-Star-caliber scorer to put next to Cade Cunningham after their early exit in the 2026 NBA Playoffs.

Herro would’ve helped in that department after posting 20.5 points per game, while shooting 37.8% from three throughout the 2025-2026 NBA season with the Heat.

Keeping tabs doesn’t require too much effort, so sure, the Pistons could keep an eye on Herro’s situation. However, Herro’s mindset should be a signal to move on. Unless the Bucks are trying to do a quick flip of Herro, it seems the veteran sharpshooter is going to stick it out in Milwaukee.