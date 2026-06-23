Before the 2026 NBA Draft, the Detroit Pistons watched the Milwaukee Bucks and the Miami Heat strike a blockbuster deal.

Initially, the Pistons seemed to have a good shot at getting involved.

In the days leading up to the June 22 trade, the Pistons were rumored to be a potential third team that would take Tyler Herro off the Heat’s hands.

However, the initial agreement involves sending Herro to Milwaukee. Since the deal cannot be finalized just yet, the Pistons still have time to convince the Bucks to send Herro their way.

For the time being, Herro is favored to stick with the Bucks.

Detroit Pistons Get Concerning Tyler Herro Trade Odds

According to Kalshi’s data, Herro has a 73% chance of sticking with the Bucks as of June 23.

The Pistons are second on the list, holding a 23% chance of landing Herro. So far, the prediction market and the rumor mill suggest that Herro does not have a long list of suitors, which is a great situation for the Pistons.

Tyler Herro’s Future

Anything can happen from now until October, when the 2026-2027 NBA season begins.

As Herro’s contract heads to Milwaukee for now, it’s been reported that he’s excited about the idea of playing for the Bucks. The Wisconsin native embraces his hometown team after a stint with the Heat.

But the Pistons will get a fair shot. The Bucks are expected to keep the lines open for a possible Herro trade. With Milwaukee hitting the reset button after cutting ties with the superstar, Giannis Antetokounmpo, the 26-year-old sharpshooter might be better suited in a situation with the Pistons.

In 2025-2026, the Pistons finished the regular season as the No. 1 team in the Eastern Conference. They squeezed out of the first round of the NBA Playoffs before losing in seven games during the second round.

The Pistons need more scoring, and Herro is a proven All-Star in the league.

Over seven seasons, Herro has averaged 19.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 9.1 assists per game. He is a career 38.2% shooter from beyond the arc.