After hearing about Isaiah Stewart’s availability for a trade, the NBA saw the Detroit Pistons‘ veteran center get moved during the second round of the 2026 NBA Draft.

Instead of being a key piece in a trade package for a star-caliber addition, the Pistons sent Stewart to the Memphis Grizzlies for three future second-round picks.

It was a clear financial decision for the Pistons, as they helped their cap situation ahead of a critical free agency.

Detroit Pistons Get Critical Update After Isaiah Stewart Trade

NBA salary cap analyst Yossi Gozlan explained the financial benefits behind moving on from Stewart’s contract.

“They’re still not in a position to have cap space, but they create more room to re-sign Jalen Duren,” Gozlan wrote.

“They create a $15 million trade exception and now have 15 second-round picks over the next 7 drafts.”

The draft analyst also adds that the Pistons could have $20.6 million in cap space while retaining Jalen Duren’s $19.4 million cap hold. An additional decision to move on from Duncan Robinson, who only has a partial guarantee in his deal, could create even more.

The Pistons will have an opportunity to land a notable addition in free agency or the trade market.

Isaiah Stewart’s Pistons Run

The Pistons have had Stewart on board since the 2020-2021 season. He became a full-time starter in 2021-2022, before going to a role at power forward in 2023-2024.

When JB Bickerstaff took over as the head coach in 2024-2025, Stewart moved back to center but came off the bench for Jalen Duren.

The veteran center embraced the reserve role and still proved to be one of the top defenders in the league, with his playing time down.

In 2025-2026, Stewart appeared in 58 games. He produced averages of 10.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 1.6 blocks per game.

The Next Move For The Pistons

The Pistons are expected to re-sign Jalen Duren. Although Duren might’ve played himself out of supermax territory, he’s still expected to get a deal within the $200 million range.

Aside from Duren, the Pistons’ playoff run exposed the need for another star scorer. Players such as Tyler Herro, Norman Powell, Trey Murphy, and Austin Reaves were linked to the Pistons so far this offseason.

While Reaves is off the board for Detroit, the Pistons still have time to secure another big player. The Stewart move helps.