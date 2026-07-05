The Detroit Pistons are having a busy offseason. Whether that’s good or bad will be determined in due time.

After finishing No. 1 in the Eastern Conference during the 2025-2026 NBA season, the Pistons barely avoided a first-round upset against the Orlando Magic.

When they got to round two, they started off well against the Cleveland Cavaliers. However, they ended up losing after holding a 2-0 lead to start.

After seeing what they were missing, the Pistons knew they couldn’t enter the 2026-2027 season without some notable changes.

After the busiest part of NBA free agency, the Pistons were recently crushed in an assessment, getting listed as two of the five worst overpays of 2026 so far.

Detroit Pistons Get Crushed For NBA Free Agency Decisions

Bleacher Report’s Zach Buckley gave the Pistons the fifth-worst overpay, and the third-worst overpay.

The fifth was for the John Collins acquisition, who will join the Pistons for the first time in his career.

Collins is expected to join the Pistons on a three-year, $51 million deal.

The third-worst was given to Kevin Huerter. This one was to retain the veteran sharpshooter after he joined the Pistons midway through the 2025-2026 season.

Huerter is joining the Pistons on a three-year deal, worth $27 million.

The John Collins Reason

“John Collins is a reliable play-finisher and active rebounder, but that’s kind of it,” Buckley wrote.

“He doesn’t create for himself or his teammates. He is a generally efficient shooter, but he doesn’t take threes or free throws at a high volume. … Collins could wind up tasked with duties he can’t handle and saddled with expectations he can’t deliver.”

John Collins has been in the NBA since 2017. As a 19th overall pick, he exceeded expectations in his early days with the Atlanta Hawks.

By his third year, he averaged a double-double (21.6 PPG, 10.1 RPG). The numbers started to dip in Atlanta, leading the Hawks to eventually trade Collins to the Utah Jazz in 2023.

The Jazz had Collins on board for two years. Ahead of the 2025-2026 NBA season, Collins joined the Los Angeles Clippers. He appeared in 69 games, producing averages of 13.6 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 1.0 assists.

The Pistons are banking on Collins to be the younger Tobias Harris replacement.

The Kevin Huerter Reason

[Kevin Huerter had the] kind of prolonged slump that would normally lead to a short (often one-year), prove-it pact,” Buckley writes.

“Instead, the Pistons will pay him a not-insignificant chunk of change for the next three seasons, seemingly convinced they can reverse this decline without any evidence fueling that belief.”

Unlike Collins, the Pistons have seen Huerter play for them already.

A 25-game sample size is a small one, but it wasn’t even a strong one.

In 20.5 minutes per game, Huerter shot 29.4% from three, averaging 8.6 points per game. He’s a three-point shooting specialist who has averaged under 33% from deep over the past two seasons.

It’s hard to fault the Pistons for wanting to avoid cutting ties with their trade investment so early, but this free agency decision will surely backfire if Huerter doesn’t come out firing with efficiency as early as next season.